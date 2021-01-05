Corey Kluber to hold workout Jan. 13
Free agent right-handed starter Corey Kluber will hold a workout to throw in front of teams Jan. 13 in Florida and the Boston Red Sox remain interested, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported.
The two-time American League Cy Young winner made just seven starts in 2019 and one start in 2020 because of injuries. He suffered a Grade 2 teres major (right shoulder) strain during his first start of the 2020 season and then did not return. The Texas Rangers declined his $18 million team option, making him a free agent.
Kluber posted a 3.16 ERA in 208 outings (203 starts) for the Cleveland Indians from 2011-19. He led the league in ERA (2.25) in 2017 when he beat out Red Sox ace Chris Sale for the Cy Young. Both Kluber and Sale are represented by agent B.B. Abbott.
Thunderbirds elect to opt out of AHL season
When the American Hockey League season begins on Feb. 5, it will be without the Springfield Thunderbirds.
After the AHL Board of Governors approved a 26-game campaign, the Thunderbirds became one of three franchises to make the decision to opt out of the upcoming spring 2021 season, citing safety and logistical concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision allows the organization to turn its full focus toward the 2021-22 season that will begin in October.
This season was set to be Springfield’s first as an affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, with the Thunderbirds announcing their new affiliation in early March, just before the pandemic shut down operations.
Ryan Day expects Justin Fields to play in CFP
Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he “definitely” expects QB Justin Fields to play in next Monday’s College Football Playoff championship game against Alabama despite the rib injury the quarterback sustained in the semifinal victory against Clemson.
Fields was injured in the second quarter of Ohio State’s 49-28 win in the Sugar Bowl when he was speared in the back by Clemson’s James Skalski. The linebacker was ejected for targeting.
Fields returned to the game after missing only one play. He threw a touchdown pass on the next play after the injury, and six TDs overall for the game, though he conceded that the pain was intense.
Giants’ Joe Judge blasts Eagles for tanking
N.Y. Giants head coach Joe Judge buried the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday for tanking, but not because Sunday night’s Eagles loss kept the Giants out of the playoffs.
Judge sounded off because he said the Eagles’ tactics were disrespectful to everyone who sacrificed so much to make this season possible. And he said he would never be a part of something like that as long as he is the Giants’ boss.