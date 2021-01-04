Patriots clinch 15th overall pick in 2021 draft
After a disappointing 7-9 season, the New England Patriots were awarded the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Sunday.
Pending other results around the league, the Pats could have been slotted as high as 10th. But once they defeated the Jets in their season finale Sunday, their possible selections were narrowed to picks No. 14 and No. 15. Once the Seahawks defeated the 49ers, who finished 6-9-1, San Francisco clinched the 14th pick.
The Patriots haven’t drafted this high since 2008, when they used an acquired pick to select linebacker Jerod Mayo. This is just the second time in franchise history the Pats have picked 15th overall, after picking quarterback Tony Eason in 1983.
While they’re unlikely to have their pick of top quarterbacks, barring a trade, the Patriots could land an elite wide receiver, tight end or defensive line prospect.
Jets pull the plug, fire head coach Adam Gase
At about 4 p.m. EST, the New England Patriots were walking off the field after ending their season with a win against the New York Jets. Five hours later — just after 9 p.m. — Jets owner Christopher Johnson announced that Adam Gase “will no longer serve as the head coach of the Jets.”
The move follows months of rumors that the Jets would pull the plug on Gase’s tenure after two years with the team. Even with back-to-back wins heading into Week 17, there was no recovering from the team’s 0-13 start this season and the heavy criticism that Gase has faced during his time with the team.
Gase landed with the Jets after three seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Gase went 23-25 in three seasons with Miami before going 9-23 in New York (including 2-13 in 2020).
Browns clinch first playoff berth since 2002
The Cleveland Browns slayed what had been the NFL’s longest active playoff drought with a dramatic 24-22 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
With the win, the Browns clinched their first playoff berth since 2002. They had gone 17 seasons without a playoff appearance.
Their last playoff game was Jan. 5, 2003, a 36-33 wild-card loss in Pittsburgh. The defeat began a stretch of 90-197-1 for the Browns. The team suffered 14 double-digit loss seasons during the span.
The Browns (11-5) and Steelers (12-4) will meet again in Pittsburgh for next weekend’s wild-card round.
Stephen Curry scores 62, sets career high
Stephen Curry scored 62 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 137-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers and set a new career high Sunday night at Chase Center.
This was a much-needed victory for the Warriors (3-3), who lost to the Trail Blazers (3-3) by 25 points in the first of this two-game series on Friday. Curry set the tone early with 31 points in the first half and helped push the Warriors’ lead to 20 in the third quarter.On a night when Curry’s free-throw streak ended with 80-straight makes, he set this career high not merely with 3-pointers (8 for 16 from beyond the arc) — as might be expected from one of the NBA’s all-time 3-point shooters — but with dazzling dribble moves, nifty layups and going 18-for-19 at the free-throw line.