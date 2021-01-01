Alabama hurdles Notre Dame in Rose Bowl
The instinctual hurdle from Alabama running back Najee Harris was the outset of a 53-yard rush that set up Alabama’s second touchdown of the first quarter.
Harris and the Alabama offense was impossible to stop at the most important times in a 31-14 Rose Bowl win played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was 25-of-30 passing for four touchdowns — three of which went to DeVonta Smith, who had 130 yards receiving. Harris ran for 125 yards on his 15 attempts.
Falcons Julio Jones finished for the season
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was declared out of the regular-season finale by the team Friday.
The Falcons (4-11) are set to play the Buccaneers (10-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Jones has been battling a hamstring injury all season.
Georgia pulls off comeback in Peach Bowl
Georgia insisted it was plenty motivated for Friday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl matchup against Cincinnati. But the Bearcats definitely looked like the more inspired team for the first three quarters.
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, there was a fourth quarter, and that one belonged to them. At the very end of it, Jack Podlesny nailed a 53-yard field goal to assure the come-from-behind 24-21 win.
The No. 9 Bulldogs finish the pandemic-shortened season at 8-2. It was the first loss of the season for the Bearcats (9-1), who many thought should have been included in the College Football Playoff.