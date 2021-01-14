Red Sox could deal Benintendi before weekend
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, a rival executive with knowledge of Boston’s thinking said Tuesday that he would be “shocked” if the Red Sox didn’t trade outfielder Andrew Benintendi by the end of the weekend. Earlier in the day, Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam cited an industry source who believes a deal “could happen soon.”
It’s clear the Red Sox are openly discussing Benintendi with rival clubs, though there seems to be some disagreement within baseball circles about the state of the discussions. While a major-league source on Tuesday downplayed the idea that a deal was imminent, it’s clear that clubs engaged with the Red Sox have an increasing belief that a deal could come together quickly.
A handful of teams — including the Marlins, Rangers, Astros, Athletics, Cardinals and Pirates — have been rumored as potential destinations for the 26-year-old outfielder, but it’s unclear if a favorite has emerged in talks. It also appears some inside the Red Sox’ organization would prefer to keep Benintendi.
Alabama reportedly set to hire O’Brien as OC
Alabama appears set to hire former Houston Texans head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien as its new offensive coordinator, according to multiple recent reports.
ESPN reported Wednesday that O’Brien, who was at Alabama’s football facility Wednesday, and the school were “finalizing” a deal. He would replace Steve Sarkisian, who moved on to become the head coach at Texas after helping the Crimson Tide post record-setting numbers en route to a national championship.
The 51-year-old O’Brien was fired in October, four games into a Texans season that began 0-4 and ended with a 4-12 record. Over six-plus seasons at the helm in Houston, he went 52-48, won two playoff games, and captured four AFC South titles.
The Texans hired O’Brien after he spent two years as the head coach of a Penn State program trying to get back on its feet after a scandal rocked the university and forced the ouster of Joe Paterno. O’Brien received widespread praise, and a Paul “Bear” Bryant award in 2013, for his work with the Nittany Lions.