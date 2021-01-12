NBA postpones Tuesday’s Celtics-Bulls game
The NBA postponed Tuesday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics, following in line with their health and safety protocols for COVID-19. No makeup date has been announced.
Boston had seven players in the health and safety protocols, which led to a postponed game Sunday against the Miami Heat because they could not dress the minimum eight players required for a game.
This was the second game to be postponed by the NBA on Monday afternoon, after the league also announced a matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks would be postponed. That makes four games — including an opening night meeting between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets — that have been postponed so far.
Belichick won’t accept Medal of Freedom
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was supposed to be honored by President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday and given the highest civilian award in the United States. Since being elected in 2016, Trump has honored athletes such as Bob Cousy, Gary Player, Tiger Woods and Mariano Rivera with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Belichick was scheduled to be next. However, controversy over last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol prompted the longtime coach to decline the honor.
On Monday night, Belichick issued a statement, explaining his decision.
“Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients. Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team. One of the most rewarding things in my professional career took place in 2020 when, through the great leadership within our team, conversations about social justice, equality and human rights moved to the forefront and became actions. Continuing those efforts while remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.”
Eagles fire coach Doug Pederson after five years
The Philadelphia Eagles have confirmed the firing of the only coach in franchise history to win a Super Bowl championship.
A thousand and 72 days after Jeffrey Lurie and Doug Pederson embraced under a blizzard of green, silver and white confetti at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Lurie met with Pederson in Florida on Monday, their second meeting since the conclusion of a dreadful 4-11-1 2020 season. Eagles owner Lurie set up the session after a previous meeting, last week in Philadelphia, left him uneasy about the coach’s plan for getting the team back on track.
Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons, and 4-2 in the playoffs. Lurie hired him after firing Chip Kelly in the final week of the 2015 season.
Hayward scores 34 as Hornets win 4th in a row
Gordon Hayward scored 28 points in the first half — the highest-scoring half of his 11-season NBA career — in leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 109-88 home victory over the visiting New York Knicks Monday night.
Hayward finished with 34 points.
No mandate for vaccines or tests for MLB
Major League Baseball does not plan to mandate that fans provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result before entering a ballpark this year.
In a memo sent to teams Monday and obtained by the Los Angeles Times, the league outlined what it called its “minimum health and safety standards” for the 2021 season. The league noted that state and local authorities could mandate more restrictive standards and that all policies are subject to change as the public health situation in the United States changes.
The league completed its 2020 regular season without fans in attendance, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Monday’s memo was intended to help clubs plan “safely welcoming fans back to ballparks in 2021.”
In the memo, the league said teams could decide whether to require proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test, and/or temperature checks but that MLB did not intend to mandate any of those steps.
Spring training games are scheduled to start Feb. 27. No team has put tickets for spring games on sale.
Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn in lead to be new Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator
Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is the leading candidate to become defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.
Quinn is the only one of four known candidates to get a second interview.
Quinn interviewed virtually with Cowboys on Saturday.
The team held virtual interviews with Falcons defensive passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. and Carolina Panthers defensive passing game coordinator Jason Simmons on Sunday.
Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards interviewed for the job on Monday morning.
The position was vacated following the firing of Mike Nolan on Friday after one of the worst defensive seasons in Cowboys history.
The Cowboys allowed the most points (473) in franchise history and gave up the second most yards and rushing rushing yards.