Belichick suggests Newton will start finale
Cam Newton will get at least one more shot in a Patriots uniform.
Appearing on WEEI Tuesday afternoon, Bill Belichick was asked whether Newton or Jarrett Stidham will start the season finale against the New York Jets.
“I would imagine [Newton will start],” Belichick said. “We’re going through that right now. We’ll see.”
Though Newton was benched in the third quarter of Monday’s blowout loss to the Bills, Belichick said the veteran’s play wasn’t to blame after the game.
Newton finished the night 5-of-10 for 34 yards, fewest for a Patriots starter since Scott Secules in 1993.
Celtics pick up team options on young players
The Boston Celtics made a series of unsurprising moves Tuesday, picking up their team options for next season on three young players.
Boston exercised options over guard Romeo Langford, forward Grant Williams and center Robert Williams, according to a report from Radio.com’s (and former Celtics executive) Ryan McDonough. The decision ensures that all three players will be under contract for the 2021-22 season.
Robert Williams, who is in his third year with the C’s, will earn about $3.7 million on his fourth-year option and is now slated to hit restricted free agency in 2022. Langford ($3.8 million) and Grant Williams ($2.6 million) will return on their third-year options in 2021-22 and the team will have to decide next year whether to exercise their fourth-year options.
Rams place Kupp on reserve/COVID-19 list
The Los Angeles Rams, who will be without starting quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday in the season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, also could be missing leading receiver Cooper Kupp.
The Rams announced Tuesday that Kupp had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Rams players had the day off Tuesday and, under NFL protocols, the team cannot divulge whether a player tested positive or was placed on the list as a close contact.
According to a Rams official, if a player tests positive, he is required to be on the list for 10 days and must be asymptomatic for 24 hours before he can return. If they are a high-risk close contact, they must be on the list for five days. If they are medium risk close contact, they are monitored without a specified time regarding a return.
Tuesday’s move is another possible distraction and setback for a team that is aiming to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Steelers to rest Roethlisberger, so Rudolph will face Browns’ Garrett again
The Pittsburgh Steelers will sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for this week’s regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns, allowing the 38-year-old veteran to get some rest before the playoffs. In his place will be Mason Rudolph, who will face Myles Garrett for the first time since their violent encounter last season touched off an on-field melee and led to a lengthy suspension for the Cleveland defensive end.
With Rudolph filling in for an injured Roethlisberger during a November 2019 game at Cleveland, a scuffle broke out in the final seconds that took a shocking turn when Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and hit the quarterback in the head with it. The NFL quickly gave Garrett, who claimed Rudolph directed the n-word toward him, an indefinite suspension that was not lifted until February.
Rudolph, who denied using the racial slur, played briefly against the Browns earlier this season after Roethlisberger was lifted in the fourth quarter of a 38-7 home win. Garrett had also been removed from the game at that point.
The Browns have since gone on to post a 10-5 record for their first winning season since 2007, and a win Sunday against the Steelers would ensure Cleveland’s first playoff appearance since 2002.