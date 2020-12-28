Rays send Snell to Padres for four players
The Tampa Rays have agreed to trade starter Blake Snell to the San Diego Padres, according to a report from The Athletic. The deal, which is pending medical review, will send pitcher Luis Patiño, catcher Francisco Mejia and prospects Blake Hunt and Cole Wilcox to Tampa Bay.
Snell, who turned 28 earlier this month, is the latest star addition to a San Diego team that went 37-23 in 2020 and reached the postseason for the first time since 2006. He’ll join a rotation that already includes the likes of Dinelson Lamet, Zach Davies and Chris Paddack and will add Mike Clevinger in 2022, once he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
Matsuzaka, 40, signs deal to pitch in Japan
Believe it or not, former Red Sox starter Daisuke Matsuzaka plans to pitch competitively in 2021.
Matsuzaka, who turned 40 in September, signed a one-year deal with the Saitama Seibu Lions earlier this week, according to a report from the Japan Times. Matsuzaka missed the entire 2020 season due to injury.
Matsuzaka, who pitched for the Red Sox from 2007 to 2012, underwent cervical spine surgery in July after signing with Seibu a year ago. The missed season marked just the second time since 1999 that Matsuzaka did not pitch competitively in either the United States and Japan.
After Matsuzaka finished his six-year, $52 million deal with the Red Sox in 2012, he signed a minor-league deal with Cleveland in Feb. 2013 and spent a few months in the minors before being released and signing with the Mets in late August. The righty went on to make 41 appearances (16 starts) for New York in 2013 and 2014 before sealing his return to Japan by signing with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in Dec. 2014.
Gordon Hayward shines as Hornets stun Nets
Terry Rozier made two free throws with 5.3 seconds left as the Charlotte Hornets hung on for a striking 106-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Spectrum Center on Sunday night.
Gordon Hayward, the Hornets’ major free-agent acquisition, finished with 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds. The Nets got 29 points from Kevin Durant, but the superstar forward missed a corner jump shot in the final minute on a crucial Brooklyn possession. Charlotte center Bismack Biyombo disrupted Durant’s shot.
Jets beat depleted Browns to lock in No. 2 pick
The New York Jets beat the Cleveland Browns 23-16 on Sunday; with the Jacksonville Jaguars losing again, the Jets (2-13) are locked into the second overall pick in next year’s draft. The Trevor Lawrence dream is dead.
For the second straight week, Gang Green came out scorching hot against a very good team and then nearly blew a huge lead.