Pierce headlines Hall of Fame candidates
Paul Pierce is officially eligible for the Hall of Fame.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday its list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2021, including eight first-time nominees.
Pierce is among a group of first-timers that includes Doug Collins, Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Val Ackerman, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson.
Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2021 will be announced during All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for early March. The entire Class of 2021 will then be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four, which is planned for early April.
Florida’s Keyontae Johnson leaves hospital
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson has been released from the hospital 10 days after he collapsed on the court against Florida State, his family said in a statement released through the school.
Johnson, 21, had been hospitalized since Dec. 12.
The Gainesville Sun reported Tuesday, citing an unidentified source, that he was diagnosed with acute myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, that may be related to him testing positive for the coronavirus during the summer. Per the newspaper, Johnson is expected to be out for a minimum of three months and is likely to miss the rest of the season. He was taken to a medical facility in Tallahassee after he collapsed four minutes into a game against Florida State. The 6-foot-5 all-SEC forward dunked an alley-oop pass, but as he walked onto the court after an ensuing time out, he fell face first to the floor.
NHL sets COVID measures for new season
With the start of the NHL’s 2020-21 season three weeks away, the league’s plans are starting to take shape. On Tuesday, the league announced its key dates for the season as well as extensive health and safety protocols, including coronavirus testing measures and opt-out clauses.
Any player may opt out of the season without discipline or penalty. The player must inform his club seven days before training camp, which begins Dec. 31 for the seven teams that did not participate in the 2020 postseason and Jan. 3 for everyone else.
Health and safety measures for all teams start before training camp. Players who travel to take part in training camp will have to go through a seven-day quarantine that includes coronavirus testing on Days 1, 3, 5 and 7. There are different rules for teams in Canada and the United States, but the basics remain the same and follow local restrictions and guidelines.
During the season, the identity of any player who has a confirmed positive coronavirus test will be announced. During training camp, the league will release league-wide numbers instead. During the 2020 postseason, the NHL kept the results of positive coronavirus tests private, but none were reported in the hub cities.
This season, if a player tests positive, he must immediately self-isolate and follow requirements consistent with local public health regulations. Additionally, all players must be cleared by a cardiologist and a team physician before returning to play.
If a player tests positive, teammates who are identified as close contacts will not have to quarantine if they test negative, remain asymptomatic and do not have a fever.
Off-ice protocols include coaches being required to wear masks at all times — including on the bench — unless they are on the ice.
NBA considers adding more teams
The NBA’s mounting losses from the coronavirus pandemic have the league considering an option that’s long been discounted: expansion.
Commissioner Adam Silver brought up the possibility during a conference call with reporters on Monday, signaling an about-face from previous statements indicating that adding teams probably would not happen in the foreseeable future.
There’s a simple allure to adding teams at a time when the NBA has seen revenue dip by more than $1 billion in 2020, with further losses expected during the new season. Prospective owners of a new team are expected to pay in excess of $1 billion to secure the rights to a franchise.
Although expansion might appear to be a quick fix for an unexpected loss in revenue, some NBA owners have their doubts.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on Bill Simmons’s podcast last week that he favors expansion butargued that counting on the fee to fill shortfalls does not make sense. The fee is essentially a loan that needs to get paid back through revenue sharing, the billionaire said.