Three Patriots selected to 2021 Pro Bowl
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, special teams captain Matthew Slater and punter Jake Bailey were selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl on Monday night.
Instead of a game this season, the 2021 Pro Bowl will be held as a week-long virtual event featuring the AFC and NFC all-stars, celebrities and NFL legends. The week will culminate with Pro Bowl players competing within a game played on Madden NFL 21, which will be streamed so fans can watch across several platforms.
Gilmore expected to miss rest of season
Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore is expected to miss the rest of the season with a partially torn right quad, according to an NFL Network report Monday.
Gilmore tore his quad late in the second quarter of Sunday’s 22-12 loss at Miami. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday. The team originally reported Gilmore had suffered a knee injury, but he sustained no structural damage to his knee, according to the report. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is expected to make a full recovery and participate in some portion of the Patriots’ offseason program.
He will finish the season with one interception, a forced fumble, three pass deflections and 15 tackles over 11 game appearances. Gilmore became a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler with the Patriots. He has one year remaining on his contract in New England.
Steelers lose to Bengals for third consecutive loss
The Steelers lost their third game in a row, failed to clinch the AFC North title that appeared to be in their back pocket and looked like a team that will have nothing more than a cup of coffee in the postseason after a 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.
The loss dropped the Steelers (11-3) into the No. 3 seed in the AFC, behind the Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) and Buffalo Bills (11-3), and allowed the Cleveland Browns (10-4) to creep within a game of first place in the AFC North.
It was a dreadful performance all the way around by the Steelers, who had won the past 11 games and 14 of the past 15 meetings with the Bengals (3-10-1). In particular, it was another woeful display by the offense, which turned the ball over three times in the first half — twice by Roethlisberger — that the Bengals turned into 17 points.
But it was equally disturbing performance by the defense, which allowed the Bengals to rush for 152 yards and score more than half as many points as they managed in the previous five games combined (50). The Steelers hadn’t lost at Paul Brown Stadium since 2013.
The Steelers had one final chance to tie the game with 2:17 remaining, but Roethlisberger threw four consecutive incompletions, the last when he was hit by defensive end Carl Lawson, to put a fitting end to a horrific showing.
Vaccination plan for US athletes undecided
The International Olympic Committee won’t require coronavirus vaccines of athletes competing at the Tokyo Games next summer, but the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is working on a plan to educate American athletes and possibly facilitate immunization for its Olympic hopefuls.
USOPC officials said on a conference call with reporters Monday that the organization would encourage Team USA athletes to take the vaccine when it becomes available. When asked whether the organization would mandate a vaccine for its athletes, Sarah Hirshland, the USOPC’s chief executive, said a full plan had not yet been developed.
Many leagues and sport organizers are hoping the vaccine brings some normalcy to the 2021 competition calendar, though most officials are also publicly saying they have no intention to jump the line.
Tony La Russa pleads guilty to reckless driving
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving at a change of plea hearing Monday in Arizona.
Additionally, La Russa will pay a $1,300 fine, perform 20 hours of community service and spend one day in home detention.
La Russa, 76, originally was charged with two Class 1 misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence after a February arrest.
ESPN first reported the original charges Nov. 10, less than two weeks after the Sox announced La Russa’s hiring. A Sox spokesman said at the time of the report the organization was aware of the arrest before hiring La Russa on Oct. 29.
Adam Silver says NBA is prepared to change plans if coronavirus protocols fail
The NBA doesn’t have a formal threshold for canceling games or suspending the season, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on a conference call Monday, although returning to a bubble situation could be a possibility.
The league launches its regular season Tuesday during a critical time in the pandemic with caseloads in Los Angeles and other NBA cities spiking.
Silver insisted the NBA wouldn’t push aside people to get its hands on the vaccine, vowing to wait its turn.
Swinney trolls Ohio State with 11th-place ranking on coaches’ poll ballot
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney has added a whole lot of salt to his team’s upcoming College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State on New Year’s Day. In his final top 25 coaches’ poll ballot, Swinney ranked the Buckeyes 11th, their lowest position among the 61 FBS coaches who vote in the poll.
Ohio State was ranked as the nation’s No. 3 team by the playoff selection committee even though it played just six games this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. In Swinney’s mind, this should disqualify them for playoff consideration.
Swinney ranked Notre Dame (No. 4 in the final CFP poll) as his third-best team and Texas A&M fourth (the Aggies went 8-1 and finished fifth in the final CFP poll). Seven other coaches did not rank Ohio State in the top four, though none of them had the Buckeyes lower than sixth (Georgia’s Kirby Smart put the Buckeyes there)..