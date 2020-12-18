Drew Brees cleared to play Sunday
Drew Brees, who was designated as return to practice this week, is expected to be activated from injured reserve and start Sunday’s marquee matchup between the Chiefs and Saints, according to multiple reports.
Brees hasn’t played since Nov. 15 when he broke multiple ribs and suffered a lung injury in a game against the San Francisco 49ers. In his place, Hill went 3-1 as New Orleans’ starter.
Brian Kelly threatens to opt out of CFP
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly suggested his team may not accept an invitation to play in the College Football Playoff if players’ families are not allowed to attend the games.
Kelly, whose team is second in the College Football Playoff rankings and faces third-ranked Clemson in the ACC title game in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, was concerned about the possibility Notre Dame could have to play a semifinal game on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl, one of the two semifinal sites, which will not allow fans inside the stadium because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Sugar Bowl, the other CFP semifinal, will allow a limited number of fans for the game in New Orleans.
Florida’s Keyontae Johnson makes first appearance since collapsing on the court
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson made his first public appearance since collapsing on the court during a game last week in a 26-second video posted to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Johnson thanked fans, medics and supporters in the video, which was posted late Friday afternoon.
Johnson, 21, was initially taken to a medical facility in Tallahassee after he collapsed four minutes into last Saturday’s game against Florida State. He dunked an alley-oop from guard Tyree Appleby in transition, but as he walked onto the court after an ensuing timeout, he fell face first to the floor.
The Gators’ leading scorer and rebounder received plenty of support after the sight of his collapse resonated throughout college basketball and beyond, which continued Friday after he posted his video.
Al Michaels out for Sunday night game
Al Michaels reportedly can’t call Sunday night’s Giants Browns game because he couldn’t clear the COVID-19 protocols.
Michaels, 76, is out and Mike Tirico is in, according to NFL Network. It is unclear if Michaels tested positive for the virus or was a close contact of another individual who is positive.
“I feel great,” Michaels told NFL Network. “I have no symptoms and my temperature this morning was 97.5. I look forward to returning to the booth as soon as possible.”