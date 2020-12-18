Lundqvist won’t join the Caps this season
Henrik Lundqvist has a heart condition that will keep him from joining the Washington Capitals this season, the veteran goaltender announced Thursday.
Lundqvist, 38, signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Capitals in October.
Lundqvist had been preparing for the season but after receiving test results earlier in the week, he decided that playing was not best for his health. He will seek further treatment as he pauses his hockey career.
Blackhawks committed to keeping their name
The Cleveland Indians are the latest major professional sports franchise to move away from a name that evokes Native American culture, but among the teams holding firm are the Chicago Blackhawks.
In July, after the Washington Football Team announced it would undergo a “thorough review” of the name “Redskins” — which would soon be dropped after 87 years of usage — the Blackhawks pointed to the heritage of their name in stating they would keep it.
The team has used the name, originally “Black Hawks,” since it joined the NHL in 1926. According to historical accounts, the moniker was bestowed by then-team owner Frederic McLaughlin because he had served during World War I in an infantry unit named for the Native American figure.
Later in that month, the Blackhawks instituted a ban on fans wearing headdresses at home games.
Other major professional teams whose names derive from Native American culture include the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, and MLB’s Atlanta Braves.
Russia remains barred from Tokyo Olympics
The Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced Russia’s four-year ban from international sports competition by half, but the country still will miss the next two Olympics and World Cup.
The decision was announced Thursday morning by the Swiss-based court. A panel of three arbitrators held a four-day hearing last month to consider the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s ban, which was handed down last December.
The court ruling means that Russia won’t formally have any presence — no name, no flag, no anthem — at the Tokyo Olympics next summer or the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. It also will be barred from most major international competition through 2022, including FIFA’s World Cup, the Youth Olympic Games, Paralympics, world championships and other major sporting events subject to World Anti-Doping Code.
Maryland football cancels Michigan State game
Maryland football’s regular season finale against Michigan State has been canceled because of coronavirus cases in the Terrapins’ program, the school announced Thursday afternoon. In the last seven days, 15 players and six staff members tested positive for the virus, and Maryland has paused all team activities.
This is the third game Maryland had to cancel because of the virus. The Terps also couldn’t play against Michigan earlier this season because of cases in the Wolverines program. The four cancellations are the most for any Big Ten team.
As programs around the country struggle to prevent outbreaks, more than three dozen Maryland football players have contracted the virus.
NBA trade deadline set for March 25
The NBA, which is beginning its 2020-21 season Tuesday, announced Thursday that the trade deadline has been set for March 25.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the date among a handful of developments from the league’s Board of Governors meeting Thursday.
The trade deadline always has interest to the Celtics, but could have a little extra in 2021 because Boston has a sizable traded player exception it acquired as a result of the sign-and-trade agreement brokered after Gordon Hayward chose to join the Charlotte Hornets.