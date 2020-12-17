The Negro Leagues are now ‘major league’
On Wednesday, in a monumental change for the sport, Major League Baseball announced it was elevating the 1920-48 Negro Leagues to major league status, a move that not only seeks to right a cosmic wrong that has shadowed the game for a century — the segregation of baseball that famously ended when Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947 — but also forces a wholesale recalibration of its record book.
The “long overdue recognition,” as MLB called it in a news release, will add the names of some 3,400 Negro Leaguers from seven distinct leagues in the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s, along with all their accumulated statistics, to its official records. That means Negro League stars such as Josh Gibson, Oscar Charleston and James “Cool Papa” Bell — all of whom were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. in the 1970s — will gain an additional designation denied to them during their lives: big leaguers.
Supreme Court will hear NCAA dispute
The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced it would get involved in the long-running dispute about how college athletes may be compensated.
The justices accepted a petition from the NCAA defending its restrictions on compensation for some college basketball and football players, which could have major implications for the way college sports is governed and the authority granted to the NCAA.
The NCAA, along with the major college sports conferences, asked the justices to review a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which said the rules were anticompetitive under the nation’s antitrust laws. The appeals court said the NCAA could not cap education-related compensation and benefits for college athletes in Division I football and basketball programs.
The Supreme Court hasn’t weighed in on antitrust matters involving college athletics since NCAA v. Board of Regents in 1984, a case that stripped the NCAA of its control over television rights. It will now hear this case at a time when the college sports’ landscape is rapidly shifting and the NCAA’s longtime amateurism model faces attacks on multiple fronts.
Congress is considering multiple bills that would grant college athletes the right to earn money off the use of their name, image and likeness, known as “NIL.” Five states already have passed legislation addressing athlete endorsements, and more than two dozen others are considering bills.
Owners approve formula for 17-game season
NFL team owners approved a scheduling formula Wednesday for a 17-game regular season, but they did not take a formal vote on whether to implement it next year.
The owners can put the longer regular season into effect as soon as 2021 under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement they completed in March with the NFL Players Association. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he expects a decision by the owners in the coming weeks on whether the 17-game season will take effect in 2021.
Under the scheduling formula ratified unanimously by the owners Wednesday, the 17th game will be an out-of-conference game based on teams’ order of finish within their divisions the previous season.
NBA announces one new COVID-19 case
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced that the new round of COVID-19 testing has come back with just one new result out of 549 tests. This is the third round of testing, with the first returning 48 positive cases and the second returning eight.
The single case is an early sign that the NBA’s protocols are working. Teams have begun traveling for road preseason games, which exposes them more and increases their risk of infection. The NBA’s strict guidelines include a list of approved restaurants for NBA dining in each city that either offer outdoor seating or fully private dining areas, but stricter local ordinances supersede NBA guidelines.
Players are also reportedly forbidden from clubs and bars, live entertainment venues, gyms, spas, and other gatherings larger than 15 people, even those are open in a particular municipality. Basically, the stricter regulation wins out wherever teams are. Players who violate those rules would subject themselves and their teams to the harsh penalties, as would teams who attempt to hide those violations.
Stanford’s VanDerveer becomes winningest coach in women’s Division I basketball
On Tuesday night, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer passed the legendary Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory, the most in Division I women’s college basketball. After Stanford’s 104-61 victory over Pacific, she thought of Summitt, who died at age 64 in 2016, five years after she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Summitt’s career was cut short by the diagnosis and she stepped down as coach in 2012.
The scene was somewhat surreal, given the pandemic. Stanford, undefeated at 5-0 and ranked No. 1 nationally, has been challenged by coronavirus protocols in Santa Clara County that banned indoor activities and forced the team to practice and play two games in Las Vegas. VanDerveer’s record-setting win came in an empty gym in Stockton, Calif.
Hayward has an injury and will miss time
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has a fracture at the base of the pinkie finger of his right hand that will cause him to miss at least Thursday’s preseason game in Orlando, Fla.
The injury is not considered serious enough to require surgery. He will be listed as day-to-day. It’s expected Hayward can play whenever he’s comfortable to do so, as far as pain tolerance and performing effectively. Hayward shoots with his right hand.
Hayward suffered the injury in Monday’s home preseason loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Hornets’ statement called this an avulsion fracture, which mean a small chunk of bone attached to a tendon or ligament was pulled away from the main part of the bone.
NFL to invite health-care workers to Super Bowl 55, Roger Goodell says
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said health-care workers will be invited to the league’s championship game Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium as guests to “honor and thank” them for their “extraordinary service during the pandemic.”