Teague shows his value despite Celtics’ loss
The crammed, abbreviated nature of this training camp was on full display Tuesday night. The Boston Celtics threw the ball away eight times alone in the first quarter. Philadelphia added another four.
It’s hard to tell exactly what you have under these conditions, and in the wake of the Celtics’ 108-99 loss to the Sixers in their exhibition opener, perhaps the most satisfying element for Brad Stevens was that he had good video on all his players.
Thirteen dressed, and they all played, from Tacko Fall’s 10 minutes to Grant Williams’ team-high 24. And though rookie Payton Pritchard opened eyes immediately with his 16-point, 6-for-10 performance, the player who gave Stevens the greatest sense of security was another newcomer.
Jeff Teague will bear a heavy responsibility this season, especially until Kemba Walker returns sometime in January from knee rehabilitation, and Tuesday night the 32-year-old point guard made an impressive initial stamp with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including 4-for-4 from 3-point range. But beyond his scoring, Teague calmed down some of those early Celtic jitters.
Antetokounmpo signs historic contract
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday signed a five-year, $228 million supermax contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks that represents the richest agreement in NBA history. By locking in for the long haul, Antetokounmpo short-circuited a year of rumors about his possible free agency in 2021 and enabled the Bucks to focus on their title push.
In the never-ending tug-of-war for superstar talent between big markets and small markets, Antetokounmpo’s decision cuts against the grain. Unlike LeBron James in 2010, Kevin Durant in 2016 and Kawhi Leonard in 2019, he did not bail for better weather, brighter lights and a clearer title path. Like those stars, Antetokounmpo has felt unrelenting championship expectations for years. Unlike those stars, he will spend much of his prime bearing that burden without the help of an A-list sidekick and without much hope of recruiting one.
This week’s CFP top five rankings stay the same
The most volatile of college football seasons continued to include the least volatile of College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, with a top five identical to that of last week, the week before that and the week before that.
No. 1 Alabama (10-0), No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0), No. 3 Clemson (9-1), No. 4 Ohio State (5-0) and No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1) led the way, and selection committee chairman Gary Barta said on ESPN that there had been “really not a lot of discussion about moving anybody” up top. The weekly rankings of the 13-member selection committee, which began tardily Nov. 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic, reached their penultimate stage ahead of final rankings due Sunday at noon.
No mandatory bubbles for NFL playoffs
The NFL, convinced that its current approach and protocols are working as it attempts to complete its season amid the coronavirus pandemic, does not plan to put teams into bubble environments for the playoffs.
The league told teams in a memo Tuesday that “clubs may not require players and staff to stay at a hotel in their local area” during the postseason, other than on the night before a game. That means that the NFL will not have mandatory local bubbles for teams that qualify for the playoffs.
The memo does not rule out teams using voluntary home-market bubbles. It said “clubs may provide hotel rooms for players that cohabitate with roommates or family members, if the player elects to move into a hotel in order to avoid possible exposure to the virus from their cohabitant(s).” That provision was in effect during the regular season and will continue into the postseason.
Florida Gators postpone North Florida game
Florida postponed its next basketball game, with forward Keyontae Johnson still hospitalized in critical but stable condition after collapsing Saturday afternoon during a game against Florida State.
Johnson, 21, was initially taken to a medical facility in Tallahassee, then transferred Monday to UF Health in Gainesville, where he was in critical but stable condition and was “following simple commands and undergoing further tests,” according to a Florida spokesman. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the school said that his “immediate family is with him in Gainesville and receiving help and support from UF Health, the University of Florida, his teammates and the entire athletic program.”
Johnson’s collapse stunned his teammates and sent ripples through athletics. Although the team opted to continue playing Saturday, Florida on Tuesday announced that its game Wednesday against North Florida has been postponed, with a makeup date to be determined. A spokesman for the school said there is no timeline yet for determining whether Saturday’s game against Florida Atlantic will be played.