Ravens-Steelers game reportedly postponed to Wednesday afternoon
The Baltimore Ravens’ game Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been pushed back a third time.
ESPN reported Monday that, amid a coronavirus outbreak in Baltimore that’s depleted the Ravens’ roster and cut into their practice time, the AFC North rivals would play Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m on NBC.
49ers heading to Arizona after Santa Clara County bans games, practices
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., will host the 49ers’s next two games, because of Santa Clara County’s health directive banning contact sports over at least the next three weeks amid a COVID-19 surge.
The 49ers, on the Arizona Cardinals’ field, will play next Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, and then vs. Washington on Sunday, Dec. 13.
The 49ers (5-6) have yet to announce where they will move their practices and, essentially, their entire operations with the potential of not returning to their Santa Clara facility the rest of the season.
Giants don’t believe Daniel Jones’ hamstring injury is season-ending
The N.Y. Giants do not think Daniel Jones’ right hamstring injury is season-ending, sources told the Daily News on Monday morning.
While that’s encouraging, the team was still waiting on definitive MRI results, and they will have to wait and see if Jones is able to do anything later this week to evaluate him for Sunday’s road game at Seattle.
Colt McCoy replaced Jones in Sunday’s second half and played 30 of the game’s 81 offensive snaps, his first playing time as a Giant.
McCoy, 34, presumably would get the start in Seattle on Sunday if Jones can’t go.
Northwestern’s Saturday football game at Minnesota canceled
Northwestern’s football game at Minnesota on Saturday has been canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Gophers program, the teams announced Monday.
Minnesota reported seven new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 47 members of the program — 21 players and 26 staff members — who have tested positive since Nov. 19. The Gophers also canceled last week’s game at Wisconsin and have paused all team activities since last Tuesday.
The cancellation likely sews up the Big Ten West title for the Wildcats and a berth in the conference championship game Dec. 19 — barring a huge rash of cancellations the next two weeks.
Anthony Davis, agent Rich Paul to meet with Lakers on Tuesday
Anthony Davis and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, were scheduled to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers and general manager Rob Pelinka on Tuesday, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Davis opted out of the final year of his contract to become a free agent. The sort of contract Davis seeks remains a mystery.
The 6-foot-10 forward has plenty of options before joining the club for training camp, which officially opens Tuesday around the NBA. Teams, though, can’t practice in full because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which allow for only four players and four coaches to be in the training facility at one time.
Davis can sign a two-year contract with a player option for the 2021-22 season worth about $68 million. That would set him up to become a free agent at the same time as LeBron James. Davis can sign a three-year contract with a player option for the 2022-23 season for about $106 million. He can sign a four-year extension for about $146.7 million or a five-year deal for about $189 million.
Davis was a force for the Lakers during the 2019-20 regular season. He was first in scoring (26.1), rebounding (9.3), blocks (2.3) and steals (1.5) and third in assists (3.2). He was first in the playoffs in scoring (27.7) and second in rebounds (9.7).
The Lakers have fortified their roster this offseason through trades for point guard Dennis Schroder and center Marc Gasol as well as the free-agent signings of center Montrezl Harrell and guard Wesley Matthews. The club also re-signed guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and forwards Markieff Morris and Jared Dudley, who agreed to terms Monday on a one-year, $2.6 million contract.
Gone from the core of last season’s championship team are Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and Quinn Cook as well as late-season additions J.R. Smith and Dion Waters.