Girardi to step in and manage Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies’ decade-long quest to bring back John Middleton’s World Series trophy led them Thursday to hire the manager who ripped their title away in 2009.
The Phillies, according to a source, have hired Joe Girardi as their manager. Girardi managed the Yankees for 10 seasons, led them to the playoffs six times and guided the Yankees past the Phillies in the 2009 World Series. The Phillies, for the first time in franchise history, have hired a World Series champion manager.
Girardi also interviewed earlier this month with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets, teams with which he has history. He played nearly half of his major-league career with the Cubs, but they opted for former catcher David Ross.
In San Diego, A.J. Preller got his man. With Jayce Tingler, Preller will make his stand. That’s the reality for the Padres, their general manager and the man who will be their 21st manager.
The team on Thursday tabbed the 38-year-old Tingler to replace Andy Green, who was fired on Sept. 21 near the end of his fourth season.
Astros fire assistant general manager
WASHINGTON — The Houston Astros fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman Thursday after an investigation with Major League Baseball concluded that he directed inappropriate comments at female reporters during the team’s postgame clubhouse celebration Saturday.
In an Sports Illustrated article published online Monday, Taubman was alleged to have repeatedly shouted at three female reporters, “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so (expletive) glad we got Osuna!”
Taubman was referring to Roberto Osuna, the Astros’ closer. The team traded for Osuna last season as he completed a 75-game suspension for allegedly assaulting the mother of his child months earlier.
Several Yankees dealing with injuries
NEW YORK — Despite contributing in the AL Championship Series, Aaron Hicks could not avoid Tommy John surgery.
The Yankees center fielder will undergo reconstructive surgery to his right elbow on Oct. 30 in Los Angeles, a procedure that will keep him out for 8-10 months according to general manager Brian Cashman. Masahiro Tanaka and Luke Voit have already had postseason medical procedures and are expected to be ready in time for spring training.
Also, Giancarlo Stanton was dealing with a Grade 2 strain of his right quad during the ALCS but the Yankees elected to keep him on their roster.
MMA Hall of Famer in intensive care
Former three-time UFC champion Randy Couture is in intensive care after suffering a heart attack Wednesday.
The 56-year-old fighter had reportedly walked to the hospital after he felt something was awry during a workout in Los Angeles and decided to have it checked out. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to TMZ.
Doctors began treating him immediately.
Before becoming a mixed martial arts icon, Couture served six years in the army and was a standout wrestler who served as an alternate on the US Olympic team in 1988, 1992 and 1996. The 6-foot-1, 200-plus pound warrior finished his UCF career with a 19 and 11 winning record.
— From news reports