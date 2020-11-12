Ohio awards sweep: Cleveland’s Bieber, Cincinnati’s Bauer win AL, NL Cy Youngs
Shane Bieber and Trevor Bauer were named the 2020 Cy Young Award winners Wednesday night for the American League and National League, respectively.
Bieber unanimously won the AL Cy Young in what was a foregone conclusion. Bauer ended up running away with it as well, and together they earned 57 of the 60 total first-place votes.
Wednesday night served as the official declaration of Bieber’s dominant season in which he won the MLB pitching triple crown by leading all of baseball in wins (eight), ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122).
Panthers’ star Christian McCaffrey
to miss Sunday’s game vs. Tampa Bay
Christian McCaffrey is not expected to be available for Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a right shoulder injury, per a league source with knowledge of the situation. This will be the seventh missed game by the All-Pro back this season.
Last week’s game against Kansas City was McCaffrey’s first game back after being on injured reserve for six straight weeks with a high ankle sprain suffered in the Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers.
Ohio State, Georgia join slew of Top-25 teams missing games this weekend
A surge in players testing positive for the coronavirus forced the Maryland football program to cancel on Wednesday to suspend all activities. The university also said that Saturday’s game against No. 3 Ohio State. The game will not be rescheduled.
Mizzou’s Saturday home game against No. 12 Georgia was postponed. The Tigers fell below the conference minimum for players at defensive line following two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 24 Auburn also had their games postponed.
