William J. Cooke, head of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office, said sound-wave data reviewed by the agency suggest a bolide, or fireball, entered the upper atmosphere over New Hampshire at 11:21 a.m.
Known as “infrasound,” which humans cannot hear, those waves indicate the unknown event had a total energy equal to detonating between one and 20 tons of TNT, according to Cooke. The resulting pressure wave would have caused the noise and shaking that some on social media — including people as far south as central Massachusetts — also said they felt around that time, he said.
“This is not certain, but fits the data we currently have in hand,” he said.
National Weather Service meteorologists first theorized Monday that a meteor may have been responsible for the loud boom, based on a curious satellite reading the day before.
GOES-16, a satellite that tracks lightning activity, registered a blip around 11:20 a.m. Sunday near Hillsboro, according to Greg Cornwell, a meteorologist at NWS’ office in Gray, Maine.
Cornwell said a single flash would be consistent with the light produced by a meteor as it enters the atmosphere. With no lightning in the area Sunday, he said there is “reason to believe” the loud boom was caused by a meteor’s sonic waves.
Cooke had told The Sentinel on Monday that the satellite reading “is not characteristic of a fireball,” however, and more closely resembles lightning. But after reviewing the infrasound data Tuesday, he said it does, indeed, suggest a meteor may be the culprit.
Still, Cooke cautioned that the theory had not been confirmed as of Tuesday evening, saying only that the event “sort of ‘walked like a duck’ ... and did ‘quack like a duck’.”
“It sure would have been nice if we could have seen the duck,” he said. “Unfortunately cloud cover prevented that.”