NEW YORK — In one of those occasional and stupendous sporting events that winds up flattering the runner-up every ounce as much as the winner, Rafael Nadal spent Sunday evening withstanding a donnybrook rich in gasping points. A U.S. Open final almost peerless built to such heights that the far-fetched story within it seemed to outweigh even the long-term significance it caused.
Daniil Medvedev, the 6-foot-6, 23-year-old Russian who looks like he has never encountered a fat gram, spent the 4 hours 49 minutes of Nadal’s 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 win showing that his beanpole frame houses a humongous heart. He ratified his breakthrough summer on North American hard courts that upgraded him to No. 5 in the world with a comeback that seemed to uproot all entrenched tennis understanding.
He kept the classic churning hours after a third set in which, he said, “I was already thinking, Which speech do I give?” He matched the fight of the sport’s utmost fighter, until Nadal said, “The way he was able to fight, to change the rhythm of the match, was just incredible.” And he, Medvedev, wound up saying, “I’ll definitely remember it even when I am 70 years old.”
He looked like that rare, shouting No. 4 in the world in the new rankings behind the long-impenetrable big three of Novak Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer, and he turned an Arthur Ashe Stadium ticket to his first Grand Slam final into a privilege.
First, Medvedev plunged understandably, if gamely, into a two-set, one-break deficit — a crypt, really, against a force long known as unyielding. Then, Medvedev reached into a deep bag of varied shots — serve-and-volley, drop shots, drop volleys, disguises, blasted returns, futuristic angles, preposterous gets — until the force himself got rattled into time violations and near-violations and the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd started chanting something unimaginable.
“Medvedev! Medvedev!”
That came late in a 63-minute hell of a third set, just as Medvedev helped usher the match into its mind-bending caliber. Given the kerfuffles between U.S. Open crowds and Medvedev earlier in the tournament — a middle finger made a cameo appearance — that came as its own upset.
All of that upstaged, at least briefly, what it meant when Medvedev’s last whack at a forehand return, on Nadal’s third championship point and his 124-mph serve, floated out and sent Nadal plunging to the concrete. It meant that a Grand Slam title tally between Federer and Nadal that used to stand at 4-0, then 7-1, then 12-3, then 16-6, had narrowed all the way to a dizzying 20-19 as of Sunday night in the final Grand Slam tennis match of the exhausted decade.
Long after taking on fame at 19 at the 2005 French Open and spurring rare chatter about clam-digger pants, Nadal had a fourth U.S. Open title to complement his one from the Australian Open, his two from Wimbledon and his 12 from the French Open. It brought the pillar of tennis pugnacity from the Spanish paradise of Mallorca to the closest point in this 16-year chase since Federer led 1-0 in 2003 when, at 21, the Swiss artist won Wimbledon over Mark Philippousis’s frightening serve and received as rewards, among other things, a Swiss cow.
Now, it might be the abundant Federer fans having a cow.
Yet even as the giant screen in Arthur Ashe Stadium toured back through Nadal’s 19 titles in what must have been an exhausting bout of editing, and after Nadal appeared to weep in his chair, Medvedev emerged further as a star. “When I was looking at the screen,” he joked to the crowd, “and they were showing like, number one, number two, number 19, I was like, ‘If I would [have won], what would they show?’ “
Actually, they could have shown highlights from what just happened, when Medvedev forged the first five-set U.S. Open men’s final since 2012 and looked primed to become the first U.S. champion from two sets down in 70 years, since Pancho Gonzales chased down Ted Schroeder in 1949. He caused Nadal to reach deeply into his exhaustion for his third five-set final win among the 19 and his first since the 2009 Australian Open against Federer.
He subjected Nadal to what the latter called “one of the most emotional nights of my tennis career,” one in which “the nerves were so high after having the match almost under control,” in which “the last three hours of the match have been very, very intense.”
Winners wound up 75-62 to Medvedev. Variety turned up in his 22 for 29 on serve-and-volleys, his 50 for 74 on net points, almost a match for Nadal’s 51 for 66. “I was continuing to try to try something, to find something new,” Medvedev said. The players seemed to run miles.
With Nadal serving at 3-2 in that third set, the evening supposedly winding down, he engaged Nadal in a 24-wallop rally on deuce that ended in a wild Nadal error, a sitting forehand volley whacked wide, and may have precipitated Nadal’s ensuing backhand error. With Nadal serving at 5-6 in that same set, exchanges of 18, 12 and 10 shots came with heat, and Medvedev crushed a forehand up the line for love-40, then knocked a backhand clean winner for the set.
With Nadal serving at 4-5 in the fourth set, Medvedev looked like some optical illusion as he ran down a near-winner and redirected an impossible forehand back across for a pass. That got him to love-40, and one point later he took a 107-mph serve wide and, operating so far off the court he could have reached to concessions for a Champagne flute, sent a backhand return that roamed through the air beside the court, passed Nadal by a wide distance and plopped down, good, in the corner.
Goodness.
To anyone who has followed the sport and its hardened realities of the three remarkable players who lead it, this looked downright fictional. Nadal began to look sub-Nadal. He kept holding up his hand while returning to recollect time and breath. He committed two of his three time violations on serve, costing him two faults and leading to one break point. He stared at a break point in the second game in the fifth set, and he said, “Of course, when you have break point against in the fifth set, you are in trouble.”
Finally, Medvedev cracked slightly while serving at 2-3 and leading 40-love. Nadal reaped 15 of the next 19 points and got to 5-2. But even then — even then! — Medvedev broke for 5-3, held serve in a three-deuce tussle with two match points saved for 5-4, and got to a break point — whoa! — before Nadal claimed the last three points.
Somehow, a 19th Grand Slam title had become something secondary, on one of those occasional sports nights when a champion ends up saying of a runner-up, as Nadal said of Medvedev, “The way he played is a champion way.”