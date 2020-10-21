Incumbent N.H. Executive Councilor Debora B. Pignatelli, D-Nashua, and Dave Wheeler, a Milford Republican, are running for a two-year term in the N.H. Executive Council’s District 5. In addition to other communities, District 5 includes the local towns of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy. Pignatelli answered a candidate questionnaire.