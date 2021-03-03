In addition to numerous calls about downed trees and wires associated with the gusty weather, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, March 1, and Tuesday, March 2, including the following:
Monday
3:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 710 Main St., service call.
8:28 a.m., Francestown Fire Department to 1 Russell Station Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 111 Railroad St., service call.
7:47 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 211 Whitcomb Road, fire alarm.
9:32 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 971 Forest Road, fire alarm.
9:50 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 109 Keene Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:57 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 788 N.H. Route 137, electrical issue.
10:08 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 50 Pine Eden Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:12 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1634 Route 12, service call.
10:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 368 Water St., carbon monoxide call.
10:43 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 15 Norcross Road, mutual aid call.
10:46 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 22 Main St., service call.
10:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 103 Peg Shop Road, fire alarm.
11 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, fire alarm.
Tuesday
12:24 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 100 Route 9, fire alarm.
1:07 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 525 Swanzey Lake Road, carbon monoxide call.
1:45 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, fire alarm.
4:08 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 6 Evergreen Lane, service call.
4:30 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, fire alarm.
4:56 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 542 South Village Road, odor investigation.
6:03 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 463 Thorndike Pond Road, fire alarm.
9:05 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, service call.
10:01 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, service call.
12:40 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Lobacki Road, service call.
2:48 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 37 Mountain View Drive, carbon monoxide call.
5:34 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 20 Blanchard Brook Circle, odor investigation.
6:16 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 270 Cobble Hill Road, service call.
7:39 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 2 North Winchester St., fire alarm.
9:25 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 27 Masquanipi Drive, fire alarm.