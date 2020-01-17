Adriane Sturgeon met Ken Gagnon of Two Girls Farm at a farmers’ dinner
in Keene.
“He said, ‘I’m looking for someone to sew some yurts,’” Andriane recalls, “…and then I was like, That could be me!”
Now, six years later, they’re married, and the yurt business is still going strong. They operate out of their farm in Acworth, where Adriane sews the covers — “the soft part” of the yurt — while Ken crafts the structure. Both of them direct the raising of the yurts on properties across northern New England. And they work together to harvest the saplings that are one of the signature elements of their yurts.
When I call on a recent winter afternoon, they’re out in the woods, and Ken’s chainsaw buzzes behind Adriane’s friendly voice on the phone.
She walks me through Yurt Construction 101: Each yurt has round walls made from a lattice of halved saplings, rafters made from whole saplings, and a wooden roof ring. An eight-paned skylight fits over the roof ring, with a hole for the stovepipe to come through. Each yurt also has one or more handmade doors with glass windows. And the whole structure is covered with three layers of fire-resistant material: an inner liner, a layer of insulation, and a vinyl outer cover.
“We are the only outfit in the world … building sapling-framed yurts designed for year-round living and durable for decades in a cold and wet climate,” Ken tells me later in an email.
Ken built his first yurt in 1999 without ever having seen one in real life, and moved into it with his young family. Then he built one for a friend. Then he built two, then four. Then he quit his day job.
Yurts were a better business than the timber framing he’d been doing.
“When the economy is poor, people want a lot of small yurts to live in,” he says with quiet humor. “And when the economy is good, people want a lot of big yurts to have as studios.”
But Two Girls Farm caters mostly to the live-in crowd.
“The mission … of our business has always been to enable people to build their own shelter,” Ken says.
Adriane estimates that three-quarters of their yurts become full-time residences, at least for a few years. Yurts are often stepping stones to larger dwellings: You don’t have to take out a mortgage to buy a yurt or pay rent while you save up to build or buy a house.
“I love that we’re building spaces for people to get on their land,” Adriane says.
•
Ken lived in that original yurt for nine years before moving into a house. He says people always want to know about two things: staying warm and going to the bathroom.
“Inevitably,” he jokes, “it’s the customer’s parents who are like, ‘Are you sure you’re going to be warm enough?’”
But because the yurt is such a small, insulated space, it’s actually easy to heat. As for going to the bathroom, that’s what outhouses are for.
Despite the absence of windows in the walls, a yurt is “surprisingly not dark,” Ken says. “There’s that five-foot diameter hole in the middle for the skylight. That really lights the place up.”
“It changes you a bit,” Ken says of yurt living. “You’re much … closer and aware of what’s going on outside around you.”
He adds, “Your way of inhabiting your space changes from living inside to having the yurt be just one of the living spaces.”
Visitors are welcome to come and tour the 20-foot yurt at Two Girls Farm to get a feel for themselves of what yurt-dwelling is like. And if you have any spare hardwood saplings, let them know.
“We’re always looking,” Ken says. “Every other part of the yurt you can buy somewhere, but there’s no place to buy saplings.”
They’re only able to source about 100 of the 2,000-3,000 saplings they need each year off their property. They have to get the rest from other area landowners, or from their customers, who get a discount if they provide their own trees.
Every year, Ken and Adriane build 30 to 40 yurts together, and along the way, they navigate the balance of being both business partners and life partners.
“It can be challenging sometimes,” Adriane says. “It’s hard to switch [between] work mode and partner mode.”
But, Ken points out, “We didn’t get together and then start building yurts … We built yurts together for three years and then got together. That helps.”
Yurt building has “so many
different parts you can integrate your family into really easily,”
Adriane says.
She has a 13-year-old daughter, and Ken has two daughters — the “two girls” of the farm’s name — who are 18 and 20. All three help out with the business sometimes.
They used to farm part-time as well, but the yurts have gradually taken over. The Farm Products page of their website says in big letters, “WE ARE NOT CURRENTLY SELLING ANY FARM PRODUCTS … IT’S ALL YURTS.”
“The chicken coop is just full of yurt parts,” Adriane says, laughing.
“It pays the bills better than farming ever did,” Ken says.
Still, they haven’t entirely left the seasonal habits of farming behind. In the winter, they hole up in Acworth, cutting saplings and crafting the pieces of the yurts. In the spring and fall, they travel
around the region, delivering and raising yurts. And in
the summer they work their farm, growing vegetables
and raising beef to feed their family.
“It still surprises me that we get to do this all the
time,” Adriane says. “It’s pretty great.”
Interested in buying a yurt or selling some saplings?
Visit twogirlsfarm.org, email ken@twogirlsfarm.org or
call 603-499-2568