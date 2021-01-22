Accomplishing a task with the materials at hand is almost a lost art. But as long as there are people like JD Leedham around, following their intuition, the old is, well, not new again, but certainly serviceable.
“I have a knack for restoring sewing machines,” says Leedham, “for finding a good example of a particular machine and restoring it as it would have been designed to sew.”
But Leedham doesn’t necessarily believe in restoring a sewing machine to the way it looked when right out of the box.
“The history of the machine, the scars of the machine, they’re still there,” he says.
Leedham owned and operated an antiques and vintage shop in Peterborough until 2014. About five years before closing the store, he took up the repair of antique and vintage sewing machines, fascinated by how all the bits and pieces fit together to make such a handy device.
“I was writing articles for collectors’ groups on the evolution of the sewing machine,” he notes.
For example, he wrote for the International Sewing Machine Collectors’ Society: “After cleaning the cabinet and sewing on it a few times, I became curious to understand why such considerable expense would be incurred by a successful company to create an eclectic cabinet for the sole purpose of housing an optimally portable sewing machine. It just seemed odd. And then to fit a mechanical lift-assist mechanism for a portable which weighs next to nothing, generated even more questions.”
Leedham attributes his interest to details from growing up in a family hardware store in Attleboro, Massachusetts.
“Even at the age of seven, I could extrapolate what people were doing by what they were asking for,” he says.
But Leedham really got his start tinkering after becoming an “apprentice” for a man who was building a hand controller for his ‘57 Oldsmobile because he was losing the use of his legs.
“I had to shut up then,” says Leedham. “As in ‘Shut up and listen to what I have to tell you.’”
Describing his mentor as a man who had been doing “so much with so little for so long that he qualified to do everything with nothing.”
Leedham also took up repairing cars, not to drive around in, but to sell and have more money to find another car to work on.
“A machine is a machine,” he notes. “Whether it’s an egg beater or a Cray supercomputer. You have to understand the machine. What the machine is and why is it broken.”
Leedham says once you fix the machine, though, you have to find a way for it to express its reason for existence. What good is it to repair a machine just because it piqued his desire to tinker?
And then, not more than two weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, Leedham had another lightbulb moment. He was hearing about people getting out their old sewing machines and stitching masks for family and friends or to just give away. Problem was, he heard, some of these machines didn’t work so well after being in storage for 20, 30 or 40 years.
“People were pulling machines out of attics, where the temperatures fluctuate, the machine’s parts expand and contract and can really cause some problems,” says Leedham. “I couldn’t just stand there with my hands in my pockets.”
Since March 29, when he posted to Facebook that he would repair for free any sewing machines used to make masks, he has fixed nearly 400. Leedham says he’s also met more people in the past six months than he did in his past 10 years living in Peterborough.
“Being able to fix things is a wonderful gateway to meeting people,” he says, and so many of those people were showing “Yankee Spirit” by making masks. “People that were being faced with quarantine decided they wanted to do something to help other people be safe.”
Leedham says repairing the machines is his way of giving back to the world that has privileged him with so much opportunity to explore how things work — from growing up in a hardware store, to joining the Marines, to working in the film industry and his 10 years at the Rhode Island School of Design.
“You have to be flexible in your thinking,” he notes. “Dialing yourself down and seeing common and simple solutions, figuring out what you are trying to achieve and finding the elegant solution to the problem.”
He says when he sees someone wearing a homemade mask, he wonders if it was made with one of the machines he repaired.
“That thought lights me up,” says Leedham. “There are a lot of people caring, giving and sharing.”
Robert Audette writes from Swanzey, New Hampshire.