When Gail MacArthur first came to Vermont with her then-boyfriend (and now-husband Dan MacArthur of nearly half a century) her mother-in-law gave her a packet of lettuce seed. In dutiful compliance, Gail planted them all. When carefully nurtured, a small seed packet yields over 300 lettuce heads. Gail was surprised to find so much lettuce on her hands. With the impossibility of using all that lettuce, she started selling seedlings.
That was the humble beginnings of Whetstone Ledges Farm.
Gail and Dan stayed on after that first summer, building their family, their relationship with the land, and their community. Today Whetstone Ledges Farm is a diversified vegetable and berry farm. Produce is available through their farm stand and berries are available for pick-your-own or sold in ready pints and quarts. The MacArthurs also tap 1,200 maple trees every year for syrup. The farm is a family and community affair where people can gather during high season on Sundays for coffee and hand-made scones.
Whetstone Ledges farm, located in Marlboro, Vermont, is an example of a lifetime of growth. Gail and Dan moved to the family land in 1969 and by 1970 purchased adjoining acreage. On this new parcel, they cleared trees and built their family home from the logged timber. In 1971, they married, and slowly started improving the fields around their house. In 1983, they planted 150 blueberry plants. Along the way they expanded their own family, raising two children on the farm and added additional blueberry, and raspberry plants.
Over the years, the MacArthurs tried to cultivate blackberries, but the southern Vermont climate proved inhospitable to the heat-loving brambles. That is, until Gail tamed a wild interloper.
For years, in the space where her in-laws would store manure from off-site to improve their garden, a wild blackberry patch would persevere. Gail transplanted some of these canes to their gardens. Year after year, the berries returned, taking advantage of the conditions of cultivation, growing bigger and juicer, than their counterparts along the field edges.
In the 1990s, after their two children left home, instead of scaling back, the MacArthurs expanded into vegetable production. One summer in the early 1990s, Gail set up a table out front with a blue tarp over it, a destination point for the abundance of produce coming from the garden. Passersby could load up on vegetables and berries and pay by the honor system.
Besides running the farm with his wife, Dan also operates a construction business. With his eye always turned to necessary improvements, the make-shift sale table did not last long. That first summer Dan made a permanent home for the farm stand, a three-sided shed. Since that time the sheds have multiplied to accommodate the needs of the farm, three sheds open into a grassy U-shape. One shed houses the berries, another one the vegetables. And the third shed is used for some storage, jams and jellies, as well as scones and coffee for the general public on Sundays in July and August, from 9-11 a.m.
“People call it ‘church in the woods,’” says writer Robin MacArthur, daughter of Gail and Dan, about the informal Sunday gatherings.
The MacArthur’s daughter is not only a novelist but is a baker of scones six Sundays during the summer. At 5:30 a.m. she and her husband, Tyler Gibbons, wake up, preheat the oven and put on the coffee. In their small kitchen in their hand-built house on the MacArthur family property, Tyler mixes the dry ingredients and Robin mixes and shapes the scones, adding ripe, juicy berries from the fields she’s known since she was a child. The oven door opens and closes eight times, and by the start of the morning, the counters are full.
“It grew very organically,” says Robin about the community gathering on Sunday.
Robin and Tyler are a dedicated and efficient team, but their home production is at capacity. There are no plans for a bigger kitchen or even outdoor seating for that matter, of which there is none. Visitors sprawl on the grass, stand in a congregation and lean on sun-warmed rocks.
“People find a place, to perch or sit or stand,” says Gail.
The scones, overflowing with berry juice, cost $1, and the coffee, from Mocha Joes in Brattleboro, is $1.50.
“We don’t make any money honestly,” notes daughter Robin. “We have a tiny bit of spending cash at the end of the day and we like to take our kids out to dinner.”
Baking scones was something Robin had done since college and something she does every once in a while. Extending a surplus to the community was something she sees as no big deal. It is no wonder. This is an attitude she has seen modeled her whole life. Her mother talks about the evolution of the farm with modesty, seeing her act of offering the extra seedlings, and the extra vegetables for sale to the community simply as the natural next step.
The “church in the woods,” just like the farm itself, is the product of the many humble and deliberate contributions of a family. Gail and Dan have grown Whetstone Ledges Farm by watching and reacting to the needs of the land and their family. The farm in all of its functions is a family affair with their grown children.
Daughter-in-law, Lauren MacArthur, helps with growing some of the vegetables and makes jams and jellies, cookies, salves and lip balms that round out the farm stand offerings.
“We grow everything basically organic,” notes Gail. “We don’t use herbicides. If we use any insecticides, they are organically approved. I think, more than anything, it is about producing really good tasting food and making it available to neighbors and people in the community.”
Today the farm runs a flexible CSA account where community members pay a deposit at the beginning of the season and can pick up choice vegetables all season. Community members can also drop in and buy berries, vegetables, jams, and syrup.
And on Sundays, if you’re an early riser with a little bit of luck, you might get a scone, a coffee, and a place to perch and greet the day.
Paige Lindell writes from Rindge, New Hampshire.