COVID-19 quarantines have forced us to stand still. To look around ourselves and to practice making-do with what we have on hand. While this can be limiting, it is also the underlying ethos of what “eating local” is all about.
Jeff Igneri, owner of Keene Local Burger, has always oriented his business this way, finding the ingredients for his success from the hardworking local employees who work there and the farmers who supply him.
Local Burger is foremost a local business because it is worked and owned by locals. The Keene location was started by Jeff, Chris and Steve Igneri in 2012 after the success of their Northampton, Massachusetts, location. Mike Collins, the manager of Keene Local Burger, started work there in 2012, washing dishes. He is now earning equity in the restaurant. The dish pit of a restaurant is like a game of whack-a-mole. As soon as one load is done, more dishes stack up. The work is physical, and the entry level pay is low. But Collins persisted and transitioned that year into cooking full-time. Almost half of all employees at casual dining restaurants leave for another job within the year. The fact that Collins has stayed at the Keene location for eight years is a resounding testament to the work culture at Local Burger.
“The family that owns the place are really good people,” says Collins. “They took me under their wing, and I never looked back.”
The creation of the Keene location itself is a reflection of how the Igneri family promotes from within. When the Northampton Local Burger had been open for three years, two long-time employees were interested in opening a new location. J.J. Daley and Angel Cornejo hopped in the car and started driving.
“When they arrived in Keene, they went to the chamber of commerce looking for any type of information,” says Jeff Igneri.
They looked at the location, formerly Armadillos Mexican Restaurant, several times and eventually agreed to buy it. The process of building a location from scratch was invaluable. Both are now managing partners, Daley of the Haydenville (Massachusetts) location and Cornejo of the Northampton location.
Aside from closing for a few weeks in May, Keene Local Burger has remained open. This is primarily due to the dedication of a core staff that worked every day to keep the doors open.
“Our employees are incredible. Mike [Collins], Tyrell [Hardy] and Val [Hood] in Keene are amazing,” notes Igneri. “They held this location together, just the three of them. We had to close on Tuesdays in September just so they could have a day off. Talk about dedication!”
Hiring additional employees during the pandemic was difficult, reports Collins.
“I think there was a lot of uncertainty about whether work was safe or not,” he says.
Local Burger has always taken cleaning seriously, an active burger place has to, but with COVID-19 concerns, they have stepped up and streamlined their procedures to ensure their staff and patrons’ safety. This includes steps such as filling condiment and drink orders — pre-pandemic a customer’s responsibility. Collins looks forward to the day when customers can do things for themselves again. In the meantime, the team is becoming very practiced at the “art” of take-out, boxing up orders in a minute’s time.
The staff streamlined procedures that make take-out and pick-up easy, including curbside delivery. Igneri is also working on creating an online ordering system. All summer and fall, the restaurant’s outside seating allowed patrons to enjoy their food outdoors, sometimes spilling into the adjacent railroad park. With the colder season, business has slowed down, and Igneri and Collins are prepared to ride out the uncertain winter. Black Friday, normally a very busy day for the restaurant, was slow.
“Every day, we brainstorm trying to think of new ways to attract guests or even new items,” says Igneri, who recently introduced a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich and a chicken and waffles platter to the Keene menu.
Still, the persistence and ingenuity of its staff have allowed Local Burger to keep its doors open.
“This whole year was a challenge, not just one story but the whole year,” says Igneri. “We sold flour and yeast just to make ends meet. It was whatever we could do to survive. It is still a challenge every day.”
Since Local Burger is owner-operated, Igneri and Collins have the freedom to be creative, which is reflected in the menu.
“We have some crazy and unique burgers that nobody else has,” says Igneri. “For example, the Twisted Sister — peanut butter, jelly, sriracha, and bacon, all on a burger. Or the Pork Kimchi burger — ground pork and kimchi breaded, deep-fried and topped with spinach and teriyaki mayo.”
Few things satisfy like a burger, and Local Burger offers comfort food at a time when people need comfort. Their menu is reflective of local farmers and local grit, cooked to order. The restaurant sources beef and lamb for their burgers from Chicoine Family Farm (Easthampton, Massachusetts), the Porter Family Farm (Ashfield, Massachusetts), Sartell Farm (Temple), and Chickering Girls Farm (Westmoreland), cuts its fries with potatoes from Swazlowski Farm (Hatfield, Massachusetts), and makes its creamy milkshakes from Maple Valley Creamery (Hadley, Massachusetts) ice cream.
Even with the uncertainty, Igneri feels fortunate, he says. “The community supports us, and in return, we support the community.”
It is the best kind of support. The kind that comes wrapped in red and white checkered paper, wedged in a warm bun, when you need it most.
Paige Lindell writes from Rindge, New Hampshire.