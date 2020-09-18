Robert Kasper knows a lot about ice cream.
The Walpole Creamery owner speaks with enthusiasm about the difference between ice cream and a frozen treat, and what certifies ice cream as premium and super-premium.
“If you’re into ice cream, you can really taste the difference between super-premium ice cream and regular ice cream,” Kasper says, sitting at a table in the parlor. “It’s just a world of difference.”
Staff at the creamery, on Main Street in Walpole, make the ice cream onsite, starting with raw milk from nearby Crescent Farm. In a room behind the parlor, employees pasteurize the milk, adding heavy cream along the way. The base mixture, from which the parlor’s 30-plus flavors are made, is called Sweet Cream.
“We want to control our product because we want to be a super-premium ice cream,” Kasper says.
Ice cream is 10% milkfat; anything at a lower percentage is called a “frozen treat.” Premium ice cream is at least 14% milkfat and becomes super-premium at 16%. The ice cream at Walpole Creamery is 16.5% milkfat.
“So we’re about 65 (percent) creamier than regular ice cream,” Kasper says.
The creamery opened in 2006. Kasper, an attorney, was part of a group that bought it in 2011, and he bought the company from the other owners in 2014. Kasper says he took over the creamery with the goal of getting the ice cream distributed farther up and down the Connecticut River Valley. Walpole Creamery ice cream is now sold in 99 Hannaford stores, 49 Whole Foods stores and other stores around New England, New York and even some parts of Texas.
The parlor is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. Customers can order from a window outside and have an option for socially-distanced seating in the parlor, which was recently expanded and continues to undergo renovations. Barbara Kasper, the parlor manager and Robert’s wife, modified old church pews to make benches. Walpole Creamery previously had a second location in Keene, but this year, the Kaspers decided not to renew the lease and to focus on the parlor in Walpole.
Visitors to Walpole Creamery describe the ice cream as “fresher,” and compliment its texture and flavor.
On a recent evening, Bob and Cindy Davis of Westmoreland both got the ginger-flavored ice cream.
“It’s just fresher. You can taste the difference,” Bob Davis says.
“I’ve never seen ginger (ice cream) in the store,” Cindy Davis says. “It’s a nice change.”
The Davises were also intrigued by the black raspberry and coconut lime flavors, the latter a recent addition.
Customers have the option of tasting flavors in sample spoons before making a decision. In the parlor, there is bar-like seating convenient for tasting.
Behind the counter, Brendan Reagan, 18, and Sophie Bardis, 16, both of Walpole, say they enjoy meeting the people who come through and helping them choose flavors.
“It’s easier when they can actually taste everything,” Reagan says, noting that some customers are overwhelmed by the vast flavor selection. “When they know they can take their time, everything is better.”
Paul Saba, of Chesterfield, visited the creamery with his wife and children. Their orders included the Chocolate Triple Play — a dark chocolate ice cream with crumbled cookies and chocolate chip cookie dough — and the maple walnut and ginger flavors.
“It’s local and tastes good,” Saba says.
Julie Goodell and Heidi Yeatman, both of Alstead, each got the peppermint cream flavor, and Goodell also bought a pint of chocolate chip to take home.
“My husband said I keep them in business,” Goodell says lightheartedly. She says the ice cream from Walpole Creamery is better than that of popular brand names.
Robert Kasper says the creamery now has 32 flavors, with close to a dozen originals. Some flavors change depending on when fruits are in season. Seasonal flavors include Brown Sugar Rhubarb (rhubarb season), Strawberry Lemonade (strawberry season) and Granny’s Apple Pie (apple season). In late summer, the Kaspers traveled to Maine, where they picked up 100 pounds of wild blueberries for a flavor called Wild Blue Lemon.
Bobby Dorman, manager of ice cream production, says he enjoys the creative process of coming up with new flavors. Still, his favorite flavor at the creamery is chocolate.
“I know it sounds boring,” he says. “I think our chocolate is special because we cook it into the base mix.” He means that he adds the cocoa power as the milk is being pasteurized, creating a richer chocolate flavor.
David Gibson, an ice cream production assistant, says his favorite flavor is Sweet Cream — the base mix — with Tahitian Vanilla a close second.
Stacey Nachajski, a social media strategist in Langdon, who runs the Walpole Creamery Facebook and Instagram pages, says she engages the creamery’s followers in naming flavors. In the spring, shortly after people began quarantining to stop the spread of COVID-19, customers chose the name “NuttyGoingNowhere” over “Choconananuts” for a new flavor with a Double Dutch chocolate base and bananas and walnuts mixed in.
“That’s really fun, that they involve people in choosing flavors,” she says.
Looking ahead, Barbara Kasper says when the renovations are complete, the parlor will stay open year-round. When asked about serving ice cream in the winter, she says she may add some baked goods, for heartier desserts such as apple pie a la mode. But the focus will remain on the ice cream.
“It will be nice to be year-round,” she says.
Gena Mangiaratti writes from Brattleboro, Vermont.