During its 140 years in business, the Hancock Market has been the place where townspeople come to buy food staples and catch up on the latest news of the village.
When the store was in danger of closing for good three years ago, Jarvis and Marcia Coffin, owners of the Hancock Inn next door, bought it and took over operations — and it’s been village life as usual since.
“The village market is an important touchstone,” says Marcia Coffin. “It is personable and friendly and approachable — everyone’s third-place whether they sit for a spell or not.”
The Coffins have kept the store’s classic small-town New England store feel, as it had since it first opened in 1879.
With numerous larger grocery stores within a short drive, the Coffins know that people aren’t using the market to cross everything off their list. The store’s food niche is in specialty items.
They’ve added a lot of organic and all-natural products over the last few years, many times in addition to the store brands that people were most familiar with. Local farmers supply several products — milk, eggs, beef, chicken and produce included. The Coffins carry a variety of craft beer at the store, and staff at the inn’s restaurant kitchen across the street creates a line of packaged meals and baked goods.
Guests at the inn — and Seven Maples Campground in the seasonal months — are a significant part of the store’s customer base.
“We find ourselves in the role of trying to maintain iconic New England experiences,” notes Coffin. “Very few people who stay at the inn who don’t make a trip over to the store as part of exploring the village.”
For year-round customers, the Hancock Market’s role is as the village’s social fabric.
There is a group of retired men who are the first at the store to pick up a local newspaper and gather each day at the coffee table made by a local craftsman out of a bellows that came from a nearby old mill.
The come to see who else shows up for a cup of coffee and swap stories for a spell.
“The topics cover news and sporting events, the weather, of course, a good bit of town history and ‘good old day’ memories,” says Coffin.
Younger men filter in, she adds, grabbing a coffee and something to eat on their way to work as throw in their two cents to the conversation.
“It’s great to hear the two groups compare notes — give and get advice, one generation to another,” says Coffin.
As a fly-on-the-wall observer, you may hear many details, she went on, about how the town and life have changed, but something essential remains the same.
Throughout the day, she listens to customers’ conversations with one another about everything from their neighbors’ welfare to renovations on homes in town, from the hours at the town dump to the time of the local parade.
The store is the place for promoting town events on the community bulletin board, selling tickets and wares; plus, local florists, craftspeople and artisan food vendors use it as a brick-and-mortar version of an Etsy store.
“The role the market plays in is an important part of the quality of life here,” says Coffin. “A number of people build their retirement around purchasing a home in the village. They want to walk here to get what they need and be self-reliant. The economic and lifestyle value of a village market are real and important.”
Nicole Colson writes from Swanzey, New Hampshire.