It’s difficult to imagine building community out in nature — and during a pandemic, no less — but the Harris Center for Conservation Education has done exactly that for the past half-century and will continue to do so another 50 years into the future, thanks to a new fund.
Founder Eleanor Briggs, who named the Center after her cat, Harris, did so in 1970 to prevent the land’s sale to a developer. Today, The Harris Center sits on more than 24,000 acres of protected land that encompasses eight towns.
“It started as an all-ages environmental educational organization, then the program exploded into the public schools, and the land protection piece was added and conservation research in 2014,” says Lisa Murray, outreach manager. “Community programs have always been going.”
This year, due to COVID-19, things look a bit different. All spring and somewhat into this summer, the nonprofit organization has offered its programming online via the Zoom platform, including book groups, sing-alongs and the Ask a Naturalist program. In July, outdoor programs for families and groups up to 10 were added as well a YouTube channel.
“We just immediately pivoted (to do things virtually),” says Murray, “though the trails have been very busy.”
In addition to community programming, the Harris Center’s teacher-naturalists go into 30 Monadnock Region schools each year, teaching science skills indoors and out to more than 3,000 children.
Citizens have the opportunity to work on Harris Center research projects at The Pack Monadnock Raptor Observatory, the Salamander Crossing Brigades and others that engage hundreds of people across the Monadnock Region.
“The Harris Center serves as a resource where people can be inspired to make meaningful connections with the natural world found right outside everyone’s door — part of home that people may have become more conscious of, or perhaps thankful for, given the changes that COVID has brought about,” Murray wrote in an email.
The Harris Center has launched its 50th Anniversary Fund this year. Some initial projects have already been funded, including installing a receiving station in Stoddard to help track migrating creatures such as songbirds, bats and butterflies, and a project to track broad-winged hawks in collaboration with Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Pennsylvania.
The fund will allow for this kind of innovation going forward, adds Murray, and provides land stewardship security for years to come.
“Who knows what kinds of things we’ll be presented with in terms of climate change and extreme weather challenges,” she says. “This fund is an insurance policy.”
She cited an increasing number of college degree programs in environmental studies as another way the fund will support students in the future.
“It will ensure the Harris Center stays extremely vibrant and vital,” she says.
Learn more at www.harriscenter.org
Nicole Colson writes from Swanzey, New Hampshire.