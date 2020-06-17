The Cathedral of the Pines A Place for Remembrance, Reverence and Rejoicing       

The Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge, New Hampshire, is an interfaith, open-air space of spirituality and memoriam on 236 acres. At about 1,400 feet above sea level, this hilltop spiritual oasis offers visitors spectacular views with multiple places for reflection, celebration and prayer. Many of the major religions of the world are honored here.
Also honored here are those who have died in service for our country.
The Cathedral of the Pines began as a dream. Dr. Douglas and Sibyl Sloane of Newtonville, Massachusetts, had long wanted to build an outdoor chapel. In 1937 they purchased a property in Rindge known at the time as “Interlaken” and proceeded with their plans for the outdoor chapel.
But there were some setbacks.
First, came the New England hurricane of 1938, which downed many of the trees on the property, but opened up views to the surrounding hills and Mt. Monadnock. Undaunted, the couple set to work clearing the site. Over time, each of their four children chose a spot where they intended to build their own homes.
Then tragedy struck. In 1945, during World War II, the Sloane’s son, Sandy, a pilot, was killed in action, shot down on over Germany. The family memorialized him with a boulder that marks the spot on the property, which Sandy had picked as his future home site.
By the spring of 1946, the dense stand of white pines at the crest of the hill, “The Knoll,” was cleared. Soon after, the Cathedral held a service to dedicate the hilltop as a place of worship and a memorial for Sandy.
“They made something beautiful for the community out of one of their greatest devastations,” explains Patricia Vargas, executive director, Cathedral of the Pines.
Also, in 1946, the Altar of the Nation was completed. The altar was built with stones from throughout the U.S, many donated by presidents. Topped with three slabs of marble from a quarry that straddles the Mason-Dixon line, these stones represent the North, South, and the union of the U.S. into one country. Soil from Mt. Zion in Jerusalem was mixed into the mortar. In 1969, a stone from Koblenz, Germany, where Sandy’s plane had been shot down, was added in a gesture of peace and brotherhood.
In 1957, the Altar of the Nation was re-dedicated to honor all Americans who had died in wars. Some 425,000 people visited during the Cathedral’s first five seasons of operation. Today, the site welcomes about 20,000 visitors per year. Most come, according to Vargas, to reflect and find inner peace.
The grounds now contain not only the famous altar but a museum, a women’s war memorial, cemetery, gardens, gift shop, picnic areas and a nature preserve. The Hilltop House serves as a visitor center and indoor space for services, weddings and meetings.
The Cathedral of the Pines had hoped to celebrate its 75th anniversary this year, but due to the pandemic, it has postponed the celebration to 2021.
“It’s going to be an exciting week,” says Vargas of the planned May 24-30, 2021 celebration, that will include “musical performances, lectures, art exhibits, interfaith services and a closing barbecue.”
The Cathedral’s capital campaign allowed for the Hilltop House expansion project, but due to the pandemic, the campaign was put on hold for three months.
“As of today, we’re at $374,689. Our goal is $675,000,” notes Vargas.
She added that over the past two years, the organization has significantly increased the number of lectures, musical events, memorial services, workshops, weddings and other private events. The Cathedral has also extended its hours of operation.
Although the pandemic meant the canceling of activities at the Cathedral, their trails and grounds are open.
So, it is, as always, says Vargas, “a place where we all can find peace, a place where we feel accepted and respected for who we are, a place where we can get in touch with our spiritual side, free of fears or judgments. When I’m here, I find myself in great peace, grateful for the air I breathe, and amazed by the beauty of our nature.”
What makes the Cathedral sacred, Vargas continues, “is people’s experiences when they walk on its grounds, realizing that there is something greater than themselves and for that, they feel grateful.”
Peg Lopata writes from Brattleboro, Vermont.
BOX:
Throughout the year, services for various purposes are held at the Cathedral of the Pines.
The Cathedral’s website www.cathedralofthepines.org/events/ lists upcoming events as well as contact information.
The Cathedral of the Pines can also be rented for weddings.