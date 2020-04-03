Summer Camps: The Perfect Place for a Deep Dive

The Monadnock Region has an almost magical draw during summertime. Hot days, wispy clouds, indigo waters and verdant greens — a spectacular backdrop for our children as they explore, connect and adventure. During this long-awaited time of year, summer camp is an age-old, New England tradition that families look to as a way to engage their kids and expand their experience.
“I think what summer offers parents is this opportunity for their kids to … dive deep into a topic that they’re interested in,” says Seth Brenzel, executive director and director of The Walden School, which offers a Young Musicians Program each year in Dublin.
What kind of summer camp experience will be best for your child? It’s all about observing your kiddo.
Heather Jasmin, program coordinator for Keene State College’s Kids on Campus summer program, says, “For example, if your child loves to help in the kitchen, can’t get enough of exploring the outdoors, or is always writing stories, we have classes designed to give them plenty of time to explore those passions.”
One cool aspect of Kids on Campus is that it’s held in a college environment, which the kids take to very quickly.
“Having children learn at a young age all the rich and exciting resources a college campus has to offer is invaluable,” Jasmin notes.
The campus also provides easy access to many natural resources, giving kids a chance to explore the surrounding ponds, rivers, fields and woods readily as part of the experience.
The program’s offerings, which serve grades 1-8, include a fast-filling nature preschool program, as well as Lego, “escape room” and puppetry camps.
“We usually try to offer a number of classes with an experimental science focus since those are always popular,” Jasmin says.
GoSTEM, a science, technology, engineering and mathematics program specifically for middle school girls, has become so popular that it’s being expanded to include grades 8-10 this summer.
The season is also perfect for digging into the arts, which are often received in only small doses during the regular school year. Michaela Chelminski, owner of the Peterborough Art Academy, says camp gives children a setting in which to “learn that art is not a competitive skill but an expression of the way they see and feel.”
She offers camps that range from making masks to food collages to steampunk jewelry.
“It is very important for us to create a congenial atmosphere among the students and also to have fun and do whimsical projects, letting your imagination go wild,” she says.
Throughout the process, participants benefit from individual advice and encouragement, receiving guidance around their projects.
At The Walden School, feedback from peers and faculty members is deeply embedded in the program, as well. In the intensive, five-week sleep-away camp, which draws students from around the globe, participants take three classes each morning and then singing and choir in the afternoon.
During their tenure at the Dublin School campus, where Walden is hosted annually, each student composes an original piece of music, which is then performed and discussed by faculty and/or other professional musicians.
“Having had that experience of everyone taking their art seriously … I think that’s a transformative experience for young people,” Brenzel says.
Only certain experiences in life have the power to transform us, and while music may be the key for some kids, exploring life on the farm is another.
“Many families have given us a try but (at first) were convinced that a farm-based camp wasn’t the best fit for their child,” says Tara Pratt, who oversees the summer camp at Stonewall Farm in Keene. After the first week, those same families are often clamoring to register for more.
“The great thing about our camp, in particular, is that we combine farm and nature education with traditional camp activities to pique many different interests,” Pratt notes.
Kids might milk a cow, harvest in the gardens, hunt for insects and prepare fresh foods — while also having a blast playing kickball, splashing in the creek and hiking alongside their friends. All the while, they are building knowledge about healthy living and nutrition.
The camp, which serves children as young as three years old, also offers scheduling perks for families, including an unusually full-day schedule from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., as well as before- and after-care options. For families, those kinds of logistics matter, as parents typically still have to meet a regular work schedule even when school is out.
Most area programs have a variety of camp hours and ages, extended care options, and other helpful services to make camp as seamless and supportive as possible. It’s good to ask about those practical pieces when creating a plan for summer. Each setting comes with its own set of guidelines.
For instance, Brenzel says families can sometimes be caught off guard by Walden’s phone and internet-free policy for all students.
“I know we’re not alone; most camps have these policies,” he says.
But in a time when being connected is at the forefront, it can feel funny for kids and parents to put away the devices.
“These students love actually taking a break. They enjoy not having to check their social feed and take a photo of the 17 things they’re doing and then post about it. It is a great relief for these young people,” Brenzel describes.
He notes that many parents also end up enjoying the reprieve from constant check-ins. Camp can be an opportunity for everyone in the family to rebalance after a busy school year.
Chelminski says many parents take advantage of the Academy’s camp schedule by enjoying a day in downtown Peterborough while their children participate. A little summer getaway for the adults, too!
“Parents can relax in two of the parks adjacent, coffee shops, and restaurants with outdoor seating, art galleries and unique shops,” she says.
When camp has come to a close, kids return to their parents with more than just handmade projects.
“The key takeaway is the self-confidence and pride the students gain,” Chelminski says.
Jasmin sees the same on campus: “I love watching children at the end of the day; they are so full of their learning and experiences!”
At Stonewall Farm, the staff is ever-impressed with the greater awareness kids develop during their time on the farm.
“When campers leave … I am confident in them as future farmers, scientists, stewards and leaders in our community,” Pratt says.
They also take with them a deeper sense of belonging, which we know is key to healthy, successful growth and development.
“We all hunger for connecting to people (who) are like-minded. We want to learn with each other; we want to share with each other,” Brenzel says.
The summer is unlike any other season in its ability to offer just that.
Caroline Tremblay writes from Richmond, New Hampshire.