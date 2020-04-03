Stephanie Tickner of Marlow, New Hampshire, has been drawing for as long as she can remember.
“I would spend hours drawing scenes from my imagination or copying detailed images from picture books,” says Tickner.
Artwork is her creative outlet, though not her only one. She also enjoys photography, bird watching, learning about local history and volunteering. One can see in her watercolors how these varied interests come together.
For starters, she uses her own photos to create her paintings. Then, she applies those keen observational skills needed for a bird watcher. Her love of history? Look closely at her work: They all evoke a bygone era. Lastly, there are the people in her paintings. Whether a Nepali Sherpa or kids playing in the mud, her perspective shows a love of people — the volunteer at heart.
Tickner’s paintings with people are especially endearing. She paints people often viewed from behind, usually at a distant, not minutely detailed. She offers us a glance, not a bold-faced stare. This allows us to use our imaginations. We feel compelled to create a story from the scenes we see, gently guided by her viewpoint.
Her process starts with wet-on-wet background washes. She lets the colors dry naturally and then adds more color and detailed layers. She dries each section with a hairdryer.
Explains Tickner, “This way, the colors stay where I put them and do not run together or get muddy looking.”
Tickner is self-taught. She uses how-to books and learns from paintings of artists she admires. Her style is also informed by a lesson she learned in a drawing class when she was a teenager.
“That class really helped me to see beyond the outlines of things and become more aware of the shapes created by shadow and light,” says Tickner.
Shadow and light are easily found anywhere. But not every artist can capture the nuances of our local landscapes and the people here with such charm. When we view her watercolors, we can appreciate such things as the grace of elders playing music together, a child peacefully alone writing, a toddler on a wide windowsill watching the world.
As she notes on her website, she likes to focus on the little things, as this is what makes life special for her. In doing so, she makes life special for us as well.
Learn more at www.stephanieticknerwatercolors.com and www.facebook.com/StephanieTicknerWatercolors. See more of her paintings in this magazine in the farm directory starting on page 61.
Peg Lopata writes from Brattleboro, Vermont.