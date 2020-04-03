Sour Cream Ice Cream With Maple Syrup and Walnuts

One of my favorite pairings with maple is the tang of buttermilk, sour cream or crème fraiche. This is a simple ice cream base that comes together in minutes. It would be delicious with so many other things too, such as roasted strawberries or a rhubarb compote. This is based on an Alice Medrich recipe. I love her recipes for their simplicity and perfection, and so to adapt it would just be to make it worse!
INGREDIENTS
2 cups sour cream
2/3 cup sugar
4 teaspoons cornstarch
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 cup milk
Maple syrup
Chopped walnuts or toasted pecans
LOCAL INGREDIENTS: milk, maple syrup
INSTRUCTIONS
Measure sour cream into a medium bowl and set aside.
Combine sugar, cornstarch and salt in a small saucepan. Whisk in milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Once boiling stir constantly until mixture thickens significantly and bubbles about one minute.
Pour hot mixture through a fine strainer into the bowl with the sour cream. Whisk vigorously. Then chill mixture in the refrigerator for two hours. Then churn in your ice cream maker according to the instructions.
Scoop into bowls, drizzle with maple syrup and top with chopped nuts.