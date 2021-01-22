Maybe you’ve seen photos on social media of the resident cats that live in the greenhouses, or you searched on Google for the best place to find house plants. Or possibly, you just noticed it, well, on the side of the road.
The House by the Side of the Road — that road would be Route 101, to be more specific — in Wilton is hard to miss if you’re driving past.
That was kind of the point. When Abby Broderick’s parents, David and Elaine Goddard, started their business in 1971 (Broderick was six years old), it was located in nearby Milford. It was a small souvenir shop that sold “gag” gifts, cigarettes and bone china, among other items to lure tourists.
Then five years later, a bypass was being built that would have diverted traffic. That year (1976), they decided to move to the current location.
At that time, there was no greenhouse there. The Goddards started out selling African violets and spider plants, and soon after, they purchased cut flowers from one vendor.
Two years later, they added their first greenhouse on the 3.7 acres. That number grew to nine, and another acre and a quarter were added to the property. Today, the garden center has 10 employees along with Broderick (she took over from her parents 15 years ago), her husband, Tim; daughter, Bethany; son, David, and yes, her mother, Elaine, still helps out with whatever is needed.
While one of the greenhouses is called the “cactus house,” the rest house plants and flowers (and pots to hold them) for sale of all varieties: fruit trees, rose bushes, annuals, perennials, tropicals, ferns, shade plants, hanging plants, floor plants, rare plants, herbs, vegetables and a lot more. Many come from a grower right here in New Hampshire, and some are brought in.
During the holiday season, the store provides one-stop shopping for greens, trees, wreaths, roping, garland and poinsettias.
It’s also still a gift shop.
“We sold more jigsaw puzzles than Christmas trees,” says Broderick of the 2020 holiday season.
This year, in general, has been even busier than usual.
“It’s because people are home and gardening more,” she says, referring to the pandemic.
This winter, the Brodericks have been burning wood, oil and propane to keep the greenhouses in operation, so each week, they have something new to plant. Pansies for spring sale are already growing. In January, hanging plants such as petunias and million bells will be started.
“This place will be bursting and ready for spring,” she says.
Nicole S. Colson writes from Swanzey, New Hampshire.