Serves 10 or more
1-1/2 cups water
1-1/4 cup white wine
1 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 cups rice
5 ears of corn, cooked and cut off the cob
1 red pepper, roasted, skinned, deseeded and cut in 1/4-inch dice
1/2 finely chopped scallion
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
One large pinch white pepper
1 ripe avocado
In a medium saucepan, bring water, white wine and salt to a boil. Stir in rice, cover and simmer over low heat until tender, about 18 minutes. Cool.
Combine rice, corn, pepper, scallion, olive oil, sherry vinegar, salt and pepper. Mix well. Let stand one hour. Just before serving, cut avocado in 1/4-inch dice. Fold into rice salad. Adjust seasoning.