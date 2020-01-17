Rajma Masala

I really love this dish.

It’s delicious and comforting.

Yield: 6 servings

1 ¼ cup kidney beans

Salt

2 ounces butter

3/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 cups coarsely chopped onion

1 heaping tablespoon minced garlic

1 heaping tablespoon minced ginger

2 teaspoons minced jalapeño

1-1/4 cup coarsely chopped canned tomato

1 heaping teaspoon coriander

3/4 teaspoon garam masala

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/3 cup cream

1 heaping teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves

Local ingredients: onion, garlic, ginger, tomato

Cooking Instructions

Soak beans overnight in cold water to cover amply

and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Drain beans and cook until tender in fi ve cups

water and 3/4 teaspoon salt, either using a

pressure cooker on high for about 20 minutes,

releasing pressure manually, or by cooking on the

stove over medium-low heat for about an hour.

Drain, reserving the cooking liquid.

While beans cook, melt butter in a large skillet over

medium-high heat and add cumin seeds. When

seeds darken slightly, add onions and cook, stirring

from time to time until onions are nicely browned.

Add garlic, ginger and jalapeño and stir for a few

seconds. Stir in tomatoes and add coriander, garam masala, cayenne and turmeric. Cook until

fat begins to separate out. Add beans and two

cups of the cooking liquid. Lower heat and simmer

gently for 10 minutes.

Remove a cup of mixture and immersion blend or

mash with a potato masher and return to pan.

Add the cream and the fenugreek and simmer a

minute longer. Adjust seasoning.

Serve with plain basmati rice.