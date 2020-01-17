Rajma Masala

I really love this dish.
It’s delicious and comforting.
Yield: 6 servings
1 ¼ cup kidney beans
Salt
2 ounces butter
3/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
2 cups coarsely chopped onion
1 heaping tablespoon minced garlic
1 heaping tablespoon minced ginger
2 teaspoons minced jalapeño
1-1/4 cup coarsely chopped canned tomato
1 heaping teaspoon coriander
3/4 teaspoon garam masala
1/4 teaspoon cayenne
1/4 teaspoon turmeric
1/3 cup cream
1 heaping teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves
Local ingredients: onion, garlic, ginger, tomato
Cooking Instructions
Soak beans overnight in cold water to cover amply
and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Drain beans and cook until tender in fi ve cups
water and 3/4 teaspoon salt, either using a
pressure cooker on high for about 20 minutes,
releasing pressure manually, or by cooking on the
stove over medium-low heat for about an hour.
Drain, reserving the cooking liquid.
While beans cook, melt butter in a large skillet over
medium-high heat and add cumin seeds. When
seeds darken slightly, add onions and cook, stirring
from time to time until onions are nicely browned.
Add garlic, ginger and jalapeño and stir for a few
seconds. Stir in tomatoes and add coriander, garam masala, cayenne and turmeric. Cook until
fat begins to separate out. Add beans and two
cups of the cooking liquid. Lower heat and simmer
gently for 10 minutes.
Remove a cup of mixture and immersion blend or
mash with a potato masher and return to pan.
Add the cream and the fenugreek and simmer a
minute longer. Adjust seasoning.
Serve with plain basmati rice.