One abundant day with six program tracks, thought leaders from around the country, and some big ideas to share — it’s all happening online Sept. 24 at Radically Rural Remote.
Presented by The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship and The Keene Sentinel, this is not a typical conversation about rural living and its challenges. Instead, it’s an immersive opportunity to rethink rural communities and the many advantages that come in small packages.
Take, for instance, Fibershed, started in 2010 by founder Rebecca Burgess. To reduce her ecological footprint, she delved into the challenge of crafting a personal wardrobe from dyes, fibers and labor all sourced within 150 miles.
A decade later, her organization in California is now a thriving nonprofit that educates on the benefits of decentralizing the textile supply chain.
“In many rural communities, the natural fiber and dye lineage and production remain part of daily and seasonal life. Retaining and growing these skills is essential to building a fiber shed,” notes Jess Daniels, director of communications and affiliate programming.
In rural areas, opportunities to develop this kind of infrastructure are ripe; it’s all about spreading the word and the motivation.
“The pandemic has laid bare the ongoing urgent issues in the lifecycle of clothing,” Daniels says.
From disrupted global supply chains to numerous major retailers’ collapse, the need for innovation is clear.
Daniels says what’s happening every day in the news demonstrates “how the fashion system has not been working for the majority of the people involved, from soil to skin.”
Rural communities are uniquely positioned to shift that paradigm.
“We do see more people thinking about where their clothing comes from, attending farmers’ markets or farm tours, and thinking not just about local food but about the diversity of natural fiber produced in their home community,” Daniels says.
As part of Radically Rural’s Land & Community track, Rebecca Burgess will be speaking about how these kinds of community ties build resilience. Attendees will get the chance to walk away energized, with tools for reimagining systems within their regions.
Another featured speaker, Dr. Danny Richter, of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, will address the disproportionate effects of Climate Change on rural communities as part of the Clean Energy track.
Alongside John Kondos, director of the Monadnock Sustainability Hub, Richter will discuss bipartisan support for HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Climate Dividend Act. This legislation would institute a nationwide carbon fee to combat climate change while simultaneously addressing farmers’ urgent needs and returning dividends to American households.
“I think that rural residents, that farmers have a lot to contribute with climate … Because they are so close to nature … they see the impacts first, and it impacts their livelihood in a very significant way,” Richter says.
One of his aims is to ensure Congress hears rural voices.
“They are uniquely positioned to observe and point out the impacts of this crisis we all feel,” he notes.
Radically Rural attendees will find any of the additional tracks — Arts & Culture, Community Journalism, Entrepreneurship, and Main Street — also packed with names of engaging thinkers and activists, like Burgess and Richter.
“Our speakers and panelists are experts in what they do, and it would be wonderful if we can broaden the reach of their expertise,” says Terrence Williams, president and COO of The Keene Sentinel.
While not being able to gather in person this year has its downsides, the virtual setup enables people to join from anywhere. Williams says he is excited to see if this will actually grow the event nationally. He will be presenting within the Journalism track during a session called Crazy Good. Each track features this session, which showcases cutting-edge or particularly successful approaches to challenges rural communities face. Williams will focus on ways for news organizations to increase revenue and audience.
“The goal is to have attendees leave … thinking, ‘wow, that’s really smart,’ or ‘that’s something I can do right away to advance our mission,’” he explains.
It’s an unusual mix of practical and groundbreaking, with a heartening side of connection. To be part of the rural renaissance, visit radicallyrural.org.
Caroline Tremblay writes from Richmond, New Hampshire.