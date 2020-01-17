Barbara Michelson lives in Nelson, New Hampshire, with her husband, Jim. She does most of her cooking at Mayfair Farm in Harrisville with her daughter Sarah Heffron (who writes the Monadnock Table’s recipe column). “Presque Très Bien and Getting Better All the Time,” is Michelson’s second cookbook. The book title translates to mean, “almost very good” and originated from a grade she received at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris.
Michelson writes, “being a ‘presque’ is pretty great.” She explains how it has allowed her to adapt and evolve her recipes over the years and “it’s brought inspiration on a daily basis, reminding me that I can always do very much better.”
Indeed, there is a section of the book devoted to the evolution of old recipes. That section, also titled “Presque Très Bien,” is “organized to show how old recipes have morphed or been turned on their heads.” These recipes include basic pie dough, split pea soup with smoked chorizo, and cheesecake with cranberry topping.
The book weaves the story of how Michelson and her family came to live in and love New Hampshire. They were joined by their daughter, Sarah Heffron and her partner Craig Thompson, who moved to Harrisville to buy Mayfair Farm. Many of the recipes, but not all, come from Heffron and Michelson cooking together at Mayfair Farm, “especially recipes based on pork, lamb, maple syrup and raspberries, which have turned out to be their staple crops.”
The book is densely packed with recipes and what makes it especially wonderful is how thoughtfully inclusive it is. While Mayfair Farm specializes in livestock, this book includes many vegetarian and vegan recipes. There is a golden lentil stew suitable for vegans, a veggie burgers recipe, and a “baked beans in a hurry,” which Michelson keeps vegetarian “because I like them to be suitable for all comers.”
This cookbook would satisfy both carnivores and vegetarians and isn’t limited to New England fare either.
Michelson has a section titled, “The Food of India, My Adopted Native Cuisine,” as well as “Chinese Food and More.” The book has a rich honoring of family history, simultaneously embracing the future. This is shown beautifully in a section honoring both her children and grandchildren titled, “Café Amore V.2,” as well as an updated Thanksgiving section.
“Presque Très Bien and Getting Better All the Time” is a fascinating glimpse into the lives of a local farming family as well as richly packed with recipes to satisfy all. Presque Très Bien can be purchased only at www.mayfairfarmnh.com.