Damon Allen moved to New Hampshire on New Year’s Day this year, transporting his life from faraway San Diego for greener and less expensive digs.
“I felt like the high prices in California were holding me back from my ideal lifestyle and New Hampshire will give me that opportunity,” he explains.
After surviving a chilly winter and soggy spring, he’s now getting to know the Granite State in all its summertime glory.
Allen may be a New Hampshire newbie, but he’s quickly soaking in all his new home has to offer and has already latched onto many of the Monadnock Region’s finest features. That includes some strong culinary favorites in Peterborough, where he works for SoClean.
The quality and quantity of food options, the scenic outdoors, a thriving art scene and creative festivals make New Hampshire newcomers, like Damon Allen, fall in love with Peterborough, New Hampshire. And there’s lots to love.
GOOD EATS
“The variety of foods in Peterborough is surprisingly diverse,” Allen says.
His go-to eats range from the steak bomb at Pizza Peddler to Taco Tuesday at Mi Jalisco.
“The place that I absolutely love and can’t get enough of is Twelve Pine! I love their prepared meals, sandwiches and the overall feel,” he says. The European-style market and eatery, filled with goodies like fresh flowers, wines, gelato and fine pastries, is certainly one of Peterborough’s sweet spots. For Allen, Sandwich Special #2 is at the top of the list for lunch picks; it’s a turkey sandwich with bacon, avocado and an array of other tasty fixins’.
He believes Peterborough’s ability to sustain such a varied and robust food scene is due to the tight-knit nature of the locals.
“The community is so supportive and they help the businesses thrive,” he says.
That vibe is a perfect fit for Allen who characterizes himself as a pretty active guy, with hiking, camping and traveling all on his list of most-loved activities. Not only does he enjoy finding delicious dishes to fuel his active lifestyle, but he also likes to eat at unique places when entertaining guests.
“I am a person who loves to make a memorable trip for people visiting, wherever I am,” he says.
A perfect Peterborough food day in his mind: breakfast at the Bagel Mill, lunch at Twelve Pine, dinner by the river at Waterhouse, and a few drinks at Harlow’s Pub to wrap up the evening.
While Peterborough boasts a lengthy list of longtime eateries, some impressive and eclectic newcomers have entered the picture, as well. A relatively new hot-spot is De Olla Burritos, which was taken over by Ingrid Aho, a Conval High School graduate, in early 2019. Allen quickly made note of the Mexican restaurant’s ability to bring all the right elements together.
“The ambiance is probably the most hip and fun out of all the eateries in Peterborough,” he says. “In addition, I like the freshness of the ingredients, flavorful marinated meats and large portioned meals.”
“Burritos are a big hit for people right now, although we also offer bowls, salads, tacos and quesadillas,” says Aho.
There’s a variety of signature dishes, but customers have the option to completely customize, as well.
“Being in the Monadnock Region, we have such a diverse range of diets … From vegan and gluten-free, to meat lovers, our menu matches the diversity of the area we’re in,” Aho says.
Being “fast casual” is a big draw for the restaurant. You can be in and out quickly, “without compromising the taste and freshness of your food by going to a more typical fast-food chain,” Aho explains.
With regulars and new faces alike responding positively to the changes she’s implemented so far, she’s looking ahead to new ideas and a fast-paced summer at De Olla.
Another newish business and welcome contributor to Peterborough’s remarkable menu of food creators is Vicuna Chocolate, an award-winning bean-to-bar chocolate maker. Originally founded by foodie Neely Cohen, the company was passed on in recent years to two young, local entrepreneurs, Nate Morison and Casey Goodrich.
Their downtown café offers handcrafted chocolate bars, pastries and chocolate-themed beverages in a relaxing little space with a window that looks directly into the factory. It’s
truly a taste of the divine.
While pulling up a chair at one of their lovely bistro tables is
a great way to unwind, Peterborough’s downtown also has great options to eat al fresco. Take your chocolate and head to one of the beautiful green spaces that help define the town’s warm, walkable feel.
GREEN SPACES TO HANG OUT
Depot Park, just behind the iconic Toadstool Bookshop, is a great place to plunk down for a picnic, and the space even serves up live music in the warmer months. This spring, Peterborough officially opened a brand-new parking area and bridge over the river that leads directly into the park.
On the opposite side of Grove Street, there’s also Putnam Park, which overlooks two waterfalls and is speckled with Adirondack chairs for laid back lounging.
A sweet combination of outdoor spaces and vibrant activities make Peterborough an ideal stop for tourists, as well as a “Good Town to Live In,” (the town’s motto, and the title of a 1926 book promoting the town).
Michaela Balcombe’s family first encountered the classic New England destination while on vacation and loved the feel. This summer will mark their third year as residents.
“All the shops, cafes and restaurants are great. We spend a lot of time at Adams Playground and Cunningham Pond. Having access to great outdoor spaces, such as the bike path and MacDowell Dam definitely factored highly in our decision to move to Peterborough,” she explains.
Most of the folks she’s met share her family’s avid love of the outdoors. If there’s one place she recommends for getting outside, it’s nearby Pack Monadnock.
“Hike up … have a picnic at the top and enjoy the beautiful views,” she says.
SHOPPING, THE ARTS, FESTIVALS & MORE
No matter the time of year, there are always happenings going on in Peterborough to make any day an adventure. Shopping is a prime activity with antique stores, art galleries and interesting finds around every corner.
The town also features a full calendar of festivals and community events from Plaid Friday, a fun and meaningful alternative to Black Friday, to The Thing in the Spring, a weekend-long, multidisciplinary arts event that includes Broke: the Affordable Arts Fair, which has been a biannual event since 2008.
“Each year over 50 artists sell their work for $50 or less,” explains organizer, Mary Goldthwaite.
The original idea behind Broke was to develop an event based on the DIY music scene aesthetic. The concept took hold and has drawn a talented mix of local makers and folks from all over New England.
“The bottom line is that we (board members of The Glass Museum) believe that art is for everybody,” Goldthwaite says.
Though artists are required to keep the pricing of their pieces reasonable for the event, they report selling the highest volume of work at Broke. User surveys estimate an average of $25,000 to $30,000 in sales happens the day of the fair.
“Peterborough has been the right space for this event because it was started by people who have a deep love for this town,” Goldthwaite says. “Peterborough has a rich history of artists being drawn to this area, and our schools are incredibly devoted to teaching students to find their way into art.”
In addition to organizing Broke for The Glass Museum, the nonprofit that oversees the event, she is also an art teacher at ConVal High School.
“The most rewarding intersection of these two jobs is when
I can continue to see the growth of work from ConVal arts alumni when they participate in Broke,” she says.
Thanks to the work of art lovers like Goldthwaite, the arts continue to be abundant in Peterborough, and the town remains home to some of New Hampshire’s longest-standing arts establishments.
A magical evening is one spent at the Peterborough Players, the Monadnock Region’s premiere professional theatre since 1933. The Players offers a wide range of performing arts events throughout the year in a setting that brings theatre-goers back in time.
Not far from there, is the campus of the famed MacDowell Colony, an artists’ colony founded in 1907 by composer Edward MacDowell and his wife, pianist and philanthropist Marian MacDowell. The colony draws artists from all different places and disciplines, providing them with an inspiring space in which to create. MacDowell’s artist index includes names, such as James Baldwin, Aaron Copland and Thornton Wilder, while continuing to draw artists at the forefront of their fields to the present day.
Organizations like these stand as beacons for Peterborough’s rich arts culture, but the town and region’s emphasis on the arts extends much further. It reaches into the extraordinary number of private studios, collaborative spaces and events that actively cultivate the arts in the Monadnock Region.
It’s unusual for a single place to have such a magnetic pull for people with so many different passions — food, nature, music, art — but Peterborough possesses an uncommon blend of qualities that set it apart.
Caroline Tremblay writes from Richmond, New Hampshire.