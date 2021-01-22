“It has been said that Washington has six months of winter and six months of hard sledding,” says Gwen Gaskell with a laugh; she is a member of the Washington New Hampshire Historical Society.
Situated in Sullivan County, the town’s colder months are known to feel long, but its summers are equally magnificent.
Just four miles north of Washington’s classic New England village is Pillsbury State Park, complete with a wilderness campground. Through the summer, visitors hike the trails, kayak the old mill ponds (there are 26 ponds and lakes in total), and soak in the history of the town’s classic common and three museum buildings.
These include the Historical Society’s Museum & Archives building and restored, 19th-century Barn at 100 Half Moon Road. On East Washington Road, the society also maintains a one-room schoolhouse dating back to 1849. All are staffed by volunteers and feature astounding exhibits of life in Washington’s earliest days. Regular hours are kept in summer, and appointments are offered throughout the other seasons.
Year-round, you’ll find only a limited number of folks in town, particularly because most must be self-employed to reap the benefits of the remote locale.
“We are largely a retirement and summer vacation community,” Gaskell explains.
But those who come fall in love, like Bill Mulcahy, who recently became president of the historical society.
“Even though I’ve only been coming to Washington for a dozen years, I’ve become deeply connected to this town, its people, and its history,” he says.
Mulcahy was first introduced to the village during a visit to the summer cottage of his now-wife, Andrea. The two were later married on their dock on Half Moon Pond and live in town from June to October. Mulcahy had long-been impressed by the dedicated members of the historical society and volunteered to join the board the summer after he retired; in August, he was made president.
Since his relatively recent arrival in town, he exhaustively researched and finally resolved the longstanding mystery of the “Boy Shot on Mill Hill.” For years, an unidentified young boy rested beneath an empty plot of grass in an East Washington cemetery. Mulcahy was determined to uncover his story. He ultimately turned up a heartbreaking tale about how the boy of only seven had been accidentally shot while playing with a musket alongside his cousin.
Though the story leaves an ache, Mulcahy’s discovery led to a meaningful closure. He and Kitty West of the Washington Cemetery Trustees shared the cost of installing a proper grave marker for the boy, whose name turned out to be Clifford Charles Butler.
The story has since been covered by NH Chronicle, as well as detailed in the Fall 2019 Edition of the Washington Historical Society Newsletter. While shocking, its conclusion, steeped in kindness and community, is something that resonates throughout this special village.
“The concept of neighbors helping neighbors is not just a treasured memory here; that spirit is still very much alive and being practiced,” Mulcahy notes.
For instance, during the pandemic, a woman from town created Halloween goodie bags for all the children. Neighbors offered warm meals during the Thanksgiving season, and others chipped in to supply heating fuel where needed.
“These are the types of things that would be good for you to know and understand about Washington,” Mulcahy says.
This same sense of community is palpable at the town’s General Store, which is praised regularly by locals, as well as Washington’s passionate summer crowd. This locally owned business -- stocked with delicious, homemade foods, good beer, and small-town essentials such as bait, maps and maple syrup -- is a thriving centerpiece.
Each day, the store’s social media draws customers in with quick shout-outs like, “Biscuits and gravy this morning!” or “Homemade apple crisp just came out of the oven.” There are even comments from non-locals who spend summer at the lakes, reminiscing about their last root beer float and how they can’t wait to be back.
While typically travelers wait a full year to return, many have gotten a more extended taste of small-town living during COVID-19 after retreating to their seasonal homes semi-permanently. Property has also been purchased to build more homes for people looking to leave the city.
“Only time will tell if the trend lasts,” Gaskell says.
As part of a project intended to capture such trends and the personal experiences of the people living them, the Washington Historical Society has launched a project called “The Marks We Leave Behind.” It’s an effort to collect and archive journals, social media entries, audio recordings, music, poetry, art, and video accounts of the pandemic.
The town's spirit of togetherness is present in many of the Washington's annual rituals, including the Meetinghouse Farmers’ Market, which is “named after the beautiful meetinghouse that we gather in front of each Saturday,” says organizer Rebecca Denslow. Goodies range from fresh produce to pastries and jams to jewelry.
“It’s a great place to be! To be honest, it’s like Old Home Days,” Denslow describes.
This year, the market almost didn’t open because of the pandemic; vendors were afraid no one would come.
“In actuality, people came in droves, and it was by far the busiest we have ever been,” Denslow says.
She notes it was a particularly special year “thanks to this amazing town who really turned to us for a local source of food and products.”
It’s become part of the Saturday routine for year-rounders and vacationers alike.
“Some people come every week for their favorite item such as a whoopie pie or a lemon bar, but many bring their market bags and fill them up,” Denslow says.
All are happy and grateful to revel in the celebration of all things local.
In that kind of environment, it’s not surprising that Washington is also home to many artists, who are remarkably diverse in style and medium.
“I think rural areas just attract a certain type of person. Most of our participating artists have a reverence for the outdoors and the natural beauty and history of the area,” notes Cody Nowell of the Washington Area Artisans.
In years past, the group, which showcases items including baskets, textiles, jewelry, ceramics, carved spoons, paintings, and photographs, hosts a studio tour in the fall. But for 2020, it looked a little different. A fully-outdoor event, it took place under tents on the town green with precautions in place.
“Both weekends, we had lovely weather and a great response from everyone,” Nowell says.
It’s these unique and yet quintessential community endeavors that endear Washington to just about anyone who drives through the village center.
“You quickly fall in love with it. Washington is that kind of place,” Mulcahy says.
Caroline Tremblay writes from Richmond, New Hampshire.