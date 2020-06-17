OUR TOWNS: Keene

A pandemic seems an odd time to write a feature piece about small-town New England. But remarkably, at its core, this story boils down to the same themes it would have no matter when it was written: small business owners saving downtown one act of kindness at a time, the arts providing an anchor, local food nourishing beyond just the physical, and a community for whom all of it matters deeply.
It’s hard to believe that just one year ago, the artists known as Walldogs came from all over the planet to adorn Keene in one-of-a-kind murals. Seems strange to picture the hundreds of people who gathered to soak in the artwork, food, music and comradery. But even though the current crisis may have made Keene appear dormant this spring, a peek inside the hive tells a different story.
One place that has been buzzing more than they ever expected is Bulldog Design, the business behind The Great Grey Tee Project. The company, specializing in screen printing and promotional products, had a light-bulb moment as COVID-19 caused the masses to stay home.
Owner, Joe Tolman, came up with a plan to print local business logos on T-shirts that could be purchased as part of a region-wide relief effort. The project rapidly gained traction, leading to the sale of more than 4,000 shirts and more than $40,000 earmarked for participating organizations.
Judy Rogers, owner of Prime Roast Coffee on Main Street, says, “So many innovative ideas have surfaced to support our neighbors and our local businesses. The response is not surprising; that’s just the way our community rolls.”
She finds it encouraging to be surrounded by neighbors looking out for one another.
But, as a self-described hugger, she admits to struggling with the reality of COVID-19.
“The idea that this distancing is probably a necessity for an extended period has dented my positive demeanor,” she says.
THE ‘ESSENTIALS’: COFFEE, BREAD, CANDY
Her team has stepped up to roast and ship crazy amounts of coffee, but many challenges remain. She names maintaining a business, caring for her workers, and staying connected with customers as just a few.
One solution Prime Roast has come up with is at-home delivery by eBike, an exciting and green option for locals. The bike was purchased with funds raised during another amazing community effort, a Virtual 5K launched by Ted Greer of Ted’s Shoe and Sport.
Instead of an entrance fee, runners purchased gift cards for favorite local businesses and ultimately raised $20,000. One of the checks issued after the race was happily accepted by Prime Roast, who put it to good use, taking their sought-after beans to the streets.
“We’re all looking for little bright spots in life right now, the experiences that make us want to get out of bed each morning. Coffee is vital,” Rogers says.
Bread may be the other staple that has risen to the forefront during the pandemic.
“I think bread has always had two faces, at once staple and symbol,” says Sam Temple, owner of Fire Dog Breads.
Yes, it’s a relied-upon food, but it also offers what he describes as “nostalgic comfort during a time of upheaval and uncertainty.”
For a relatively new business in town, Fire Dog has become a go-to source for baked goods and an inside look into the world of baking. Though the business sells wholesale, its main focus is on retail and education, both difficult to translate in these tricky times.
Temple has shifted to a pickup and delivery model that’s been received with immense gratitude from community members. But he is sad to put his workshop series on hold.
“Adaptation is going to be the name of the game going forward. We are trying to use this time to reimagine our whole business model … What does it mean to be a bakery right now?” he poses.
For him, that question echoes much larger ripples.
“That might be the one great gain in all this loss — an opportunity for reinvention, not just for businesses but for individuals and communities in general,” he says.
Well-known restaurateur, Luca Paris, has been pivoting since the start, bringing humor and hope to locals. First, he tucked rolls of toilet paper in each takeout bag with the message: “We’ve got your back … side.”
He also gave shout-outs to other local merchants and encouraged businesses to buy from each other.
He then used his radio show and social media presence to call out the amazing food and safety protocols of local establishments. And thanks to his quick thinking, local industry leaders have been gathering via Zoom to share ideas and talk about the future.
Fans of Paris’ food were thrilled to see his outdoor seating set up mid-May, and on Facebook, he wrote, “So good to see food in plates again.” In addition to on-site dining, Luca’s is hosting several online events, including virtual wine dinners and more.
On Emerald Street, the Nova Arts Block, a new creative space and venue is also bringing people together virtually. Each week, they select an album, post it on social media, and encourage folks to listen at the same time.
“You are joining people throughout the community in concentrating on the same thing, regardless of how different it might be for different people,” says Eric Gagne, a member of the Nova Arts team.
The trend has gone global, connecting people from China, France and Germany, as well as coast-to-coast in the U.S.
“These new circumstances that we all find ourselves working in are fueling some exciting and creative innovations, and we are really looking forward to being on this journey here in the Monadnock Region,” Gagne says.
Nova Arts Block, which is already home to Terra Nova Coffee and Brewbakers, is somewhat in limbo, having planned to launch its venue, art studio, new café, and more this spring.
“We’re using the time to quietly build up a really special new space and iteration of the business,” says co-owner Eliza Murphy.
Already they’ve come up with Brewbakers + Neighbors, a pickup and delivery service showcasing handmade foods, treats and treasures from around the region.
But an in-person visit to the café is high on the list for Keene State student, Olivia Frazier, who says when the crisis is over, “The very first thing I will do is drive to Brewbakers to get my maple latte!”
Frazier, who lives in Fitzwilliam and is working toward a degree in education, says, “I’m definitely excited for the return to normal. I’m really missing everything, but I think it will make my senior year that much better.”
“Right now, we are all in this together. It’s hard for everyone,” says Shannon Hundley of Life is Sweet.
The shop at the head of Main Street has spent spring trying to sweeten an impossible situation for those staying home.
“The store evokes joy and happiness, and quite honestly, people really need that right now,” notes Hundley. “We felt it was important to maintain some sort of normalcy to the capacity that we could.”
She and store owner, Tracy Gunn, had been quietly working on the fun idea of launching an old-fashioned candy story online; the pandemic sped up their plans. Since going digital, they served families with special Easter deliveries and continue with other creative options, like DIY cupcakes (offered in variations such as gluten-free, vegan, and “boozy”).
Though the shop’s owners recognize the region is not out of the woods yet, they’re plotting unlikely ways to spread joy (not germs) in the months ahead.
“We have big ice cream plans this summer, and our coconut macaroons are about to become epic!” Hundley says.
FOOD AND COCKTAILS
What else takes the edge off a pandemic? How about a cocktail?
Just around the corner on Court St., Machina Kitchen & ArtBar, which opened only a year ago, has transformed its entire model this spring. After a brief hiatus to brainstorm, the multidisciplinary small business came back with a thoughtfully adapted takeout and delivery model, cocktail and mocktail mixes, prepared meals offered in-house and at Stonewall Farm, and a pop-up bodega. Most recently, they also announced a brand-new, online ordering platform and outdoor dining.
“Our community is in need — we need comfort; we need normalcy; we need connection,” says co-founder and partner Danya Landis. “We knew as long as it was financially viable for us to provide those things, we would continue to do so. This has pushed us to think outside the box and keep putting one foot in front of the other.”
As a business built on creativity, one can only imagine what else they’ll serve up soon. But most importantly, Landis says they “look forward to having a super fun dance party once it’s safe to do so!”
Caroline Tremblay writes from Richmond, New Hampshire.