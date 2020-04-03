Maple Miso Roast Delicata 

Delicata is one of my favorite squashes. It stores very well, so you can enjoy them through the spring. Besides being beautiful and delicious, not having to peel them makes for a very quick preparation. I like this maple miso on other vegetables or on tofu too.
INGREDIENTS
One and a half pounds of delicata squash washed and sliced (no need to peel), seeds reserved.
2 tablespoons maple syrup
2 tablespoons white miso
2 tablespoon rice vinegar
2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 red chile, seeded and finely sliced (optional)
1 teaspoon everyday olive oil
Salt
Several sprigs cilantro washed and dried
2 scallions, cleaned and thinly sliced
LOCAL INGREDIENTS: squash, maple syrup
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine maple syrup, miso, rice vinegar, oil, soy sauce, and red chile if using. Dress delicata with sauce, but reserve 1 teaspoon for the seeds, and roast in the oven until tender, about 10 minutes.
In a small saucepan of well-salted boiling water, boil seeds for about 10 minutes. Strain and air dry. Add reserved 1 teaspoon of the maple miso, olive oil and a sprinkle of salt. Roast in the oven until crispy. These will brown quickly.
Platter squash, sprinkle seeds and garnish with scallions and cilantro.