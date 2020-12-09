Having a roof over our heads is something many of us take for granted, especially in a privileged nation such as the United States. A Keene-based organization realized early on that many do not have a safe place to go and live their day-to-day lives with their family beside them — and has taken lifesaving action.
In the immediate wake of the 2016 Muslim immigration ban imposed by presidential executive order, two small groups independently met in the café of the Monadnock Food Co-op to share their outrage and forge an effective response.
The two groups then joined forces and founded Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership, a group of 15 to 20 people who meet regularly, working directly to meet the needs of immigrants in the area and advocating with city, state and national representatives to resist anti-immigrant sentiments and to work for a humane and welcoming immigration policy.
In late summer of 2019, the group was getting reports of traumatized children deprived of parental care and locked in cages at our borders. A small group gathered, including several members of KIRP, around the understanding that when asylum seekers come to this country, families should not be separated, they should not be put in jail, and they should be given a fair shot at making their asylum-seeking case. It was agreed that if they didn’t belong in jail, then they belonged in our communities.
Group members joined a vigil in the town square in support of refugees. They asked the community to get involved and be part of designing and implementing a model that would bring five asylum-seeking families or individuals to our community, where they would live with host families throughout their legal process. More than 50 people signed up to join this effort, and Project Home was born in July of 2019.
The all-volunteer grassroots nonprofit organization has no paid staff — Project Home is a collective governed by a three-member leadership team. Its mission is to provide asylum-seeking guests with legal support, meet their basic needs such as housing and food, and provide a support team to help them connect with the community and any necessary services such as mental health, medical care education and job training.
These needs are met when asylum-seekers are connected with host families. Project Home works with three families right now — one is hosting a young mother from El Salvador, and her 2-year-old child; another young mother and her three children from Guatemala; and the third is a mother and father and their three children from Mexico. Project Home’s most recent guest, currently under quarantine, is from Rwanda.
Project Home’s goal is to work with five host families at any given time.
“Our community of ours can support that number of families,” notes Susan Hay, a member of the Project Home leadership team. “We don’t want anyone who steps forward to host to not be able to do because of expenses. The process can take two years or more. We hope (these asylum-seekers) are successful and able to stay (in the U.S.) and go on independently.”
Hay, a founding member of several social justice organizations and efforts, including the Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership and Project Home, has a background in counseling and human resources and runs her career coaching business for college students and new graduates.
Each hosting family works with a Project Home team, each of which has a leader: the smallest team is about five people, and the largest has 20. Volunteers have completed background checks and a stringent vetting process, as has each asylum seeker is looking to live with a host family.
The main challenging aspect for asylum seekers is they cannot apply for a permit to work for one year, which not only creates a barrier to earning a living but other insurmountable obstacles without financial support.
“They can’t earn money for legal support to present their case credibly,” says Hay. “Good legal counsel is critical to winning a case.”
Not only have asylum seekers experienced trauma leaving their home country and some having been separated from their families, but they also have the added layer of the pandemic to compound these issues.
“We need to think thoroughly about mental health,” says Hay. “These host families and their guests are also together all the time right now. We’re so moved by how these families have been so effective at problem-solving and communicating. The commitment has been amazing.”
Dr. Judith Reed, a Project Home team leadership member, notes it has also been challenging to find volunteers to serve as drivers.
“Guests need to get to their English as a second language classes, child care and shopping,” she says. “Our emphasis is on creating a large enough network of volunteers to drive them.”
Reed adds there are many ways to be involved with Project Home in terms of providing support.
One member is teaching a guest to drive, preparing her for the state driver’s education program.
“People can find something they can do that works for them,” she says.
The second part of Project Home’s two-fold mission is to serve as a model for other communities to follow suit and create their own service organization for asylum seekers and their families.
“We need to understand, document and test the process enough to help other teams in other cities,” says Hay.
She has tremendous faith in the future of Project Home and what the group can accomplish, even in such a challenging time.
“There’s enormous need for emotional and financial support in communities right now — we’re fundraising in a time densely packed with need, yet people have been very generous,” says Hay. “There’s a lot to be proud of in Keene and surrounding towns in response to this (organization). We can stretch. We can do this.”
For more information, visit www.projecthomenh.org.
Nicole S. Colson writes from Swanzey, New Hampshire.