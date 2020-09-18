Local Hero: Joanne Rennie Angell, Volunteer, Monadnock United Way

When Joanne Rennie Angell left the corporate world and moved back to her native New Hampshire from the West Coast two years ago, she was looking for a way to meet people.
Rather than joining a club, she began volunteering for the Monadnock United Way, a position that has allowed her to use her communication skills for a new purpose.
Founded nearly 70 years ago, the Monadnock United Way collaborates with social service agencies, local government, foundations and other partners in the region to help identify and address human service needs and conduct an annual campaign to provide funding for needed services.
Angell, who attended high school in Peterborough, is a member of the organization’s marketing and communications committee. Her role has involved helping the organization creating a marketing strategy and also writing stories for the annual campaign and the website.
“(Joanne) is always ready to take on a new challenge and executes it flawlessly,” wrote Monadnock United Way administrative assistant, Shirley English, in an email. “Her passion and dedication to Monadnock United Way has made a huge difference for our organization, and we are delighted to be able to call her one of our own heroes.”
Angell, who lives in Keene, most recently had lived and worked in corporate training and development in Portland, Oregon, mostly in the technical business field. Before Portland, she worked in Silicon Valley. She left that line of work five years ago, although she continues to work as a consultant.
“I always thought at some point I would give back,” she says. “When I came (back to New Hampshire), I thought this was the time to do it.”
A friend who is a realtor also involved in the nonprofit world (Angell calls this friend her nonprofit mentor) suggested she work with Monadnock United Way.
“The United Way teaches you a lot about the area and the community,” she says.
Last summer, Angell worked on the organization’s investment team.
“We were reviewing proposals agencies submitted to Monadnock United Way for funding for specific initiatives and projects,” she says, work she described as fulfilling on many levels.
“The team lead assigned six or seven agencies to review, and we’d go out and do a site visit,” Angell says. “The need in this area struck me. It’s significant. When you go out to these agencies, you’re hearing about the small but significant impact they’re making, agencies I may never hear about otherwise.”
The investment team made recommendations on which agencies would receive funding and how much, knowing only about half of those they’d visited would receive it.
“We had respectful and thoughtful but difficult discussions,” says Angell of her and her fellow team members.
Once that investment process was complete last summer, Angell turned her focus to marketing and communications.
“It’s picked up more this year preparing for the campaign,” she says.
As part of that work, she’s collected personal stories from volunteers, donors, agencies and people who’ve been recipients of assistance from funded agencies.
She is hesitant to take all the credit for her work.
“It’s a team effort,” she notes.
In the face of the pandemic, in-person meetings are now conducted online via Zoom.
“I’m collaborating with creative people who have a lot of ideas,” she says, who have, in turn, supported hers. “People have been so responsive and so generous.”
Her goal is to expand, offering her knowledge to help other nonprofits.
“I specialize in management, leadership and business skills I can share with other nonprofits that might not have budgets to hire independent consultants,” she says. “I’m eager to take some of what I learned all those years ago and make it available.”
Nicole S. Colson writes from Swanzey, New Hampshire.