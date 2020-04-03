Local Hero: Joanne Matthews

Joanne Matthews’ life’s work has been to serve as a voice for the voiceless.
Whether through her decade spent as a foster parent, the 30-plus years as a volunteer with the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, or her dozen-plus working for the Monadnock Region Child Advocacy Center, her goal has always been to make a positive impact on the lives of families in the region.
Matthews, of Swanzey, was a self-employed daycare provider at her home for 35 years, during which time she offered care to preschool and school-aged children from full-day to after-school.
That work led her to learn more about domestic violence prevention. In 1988, she trained as a crisis intervention worker with the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention (formerly Women’s Crisis Center), which also offers peer support, court advocacy, safe housing and service referrals to survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Cheshire County and western Hillsborough County.
Her work as a volunteer advocate involves handling the 24-hour crisis phone line, taking referrals from local schools, police and the Department of Children, Youth and Families, and meeting with parents and guardians while children are interviewed.
She also facilitated a support group for domestic and sexual assault survivors in Keene through MCVP as well as one at the Cheshire County Department of Corrections for a year.
“It was their choice to come,” says Matthews of the inmates, all in substance recovery. “They wanted to be great parents and do the best for their kids.”
When not serving as a volunteer advocate, Matthews is a member of MCVP’s advisory board.
Over her three-plus decades with the organization, she has watched it evolve. In 1999, MCVP opened the first safe shelter in the Keene region for those leaving domestic violence situations — a shelter manager was recently hired as well as a housing specialist.
The education arm of the organization has also grown. While staff and volunteers have always done outreach, they are now reaching children as young as preschoolers.
“They are finally looking at prevention,” notes Matthews.
Since the opening of the Monadnock Region Child Advocacy Center in Keene (a program of the Granite State Children’s Alliance) in 2007, MCVP has also provided on-site victim advocacy to families and children referred to the center. Matthews has been one of a team of victim advocates for the past three years, again meeting with parents while children are interviewed.
“Kids (the Child Advocacy Center works with) are told it’s not their fault — they are listened to and believed,” says Matthews.
Last year Matthews received an award in recognition of “exemplary service and dedication to providing quality services and fair treatment to child victims of crime” from the Granite State Children’s Alliance.
Not everyone understands her passion for her work.
“People say, ‘How could you do it?’” she says. “I say, ‘How could I not?’”
Her work in the fight for fair treatment of children doesn’t end here. She has also been an educational surrogate parent with the New Hampshire Educational Surrogate Program.
That work entails decision-making for children in foster care under state guardianship who need special education.
“I feel empowered because I know I’m there for the child,” she says.
When she’s not doing this work, she offers massage, reiki and other natural therapeutic services for clients at her home; and volunteers for Cheshire Village At Home, which offers adults over the age of 50 an affordable option for staying in their homes when transportation and household chores become difficult.
“I can see the healing on many levels that takes place because of the things I do and the things others do,” she says, adding that she’s grateful every day that she’s gotten to everything she’s wanted to do in life.
“It’s all about making a difference from our children right up through — if we can help them and take care of them, it helps break the cycle (of violence and substance abuse) and even helps them support their parents and grandparents,” she says. “It gives them new seeds and new ways of looking at things. Even if you’re a victim, you don’t have to be a victim anymore.”
She’s far from done.
“I’m grateful every day — I want to keep going,” she says.
Nicole Colson writes from Swanzey, New Hampshire.