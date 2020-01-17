Deb Rivest always wanted to own a pub.
“Ever since I was a kid, I just knew someday I would have one,” she says.
It’s noon on a Tuesday, and Elm City Brewing Company is busy.
Families fill booths in the central dining area. Couples tuck in at two-top tables in the adjacent sunroom. Servers with bright self-possession shepherd diners and deliver platters of food. In the kitchen, cooks prepare dish after dish, and in the 12-tap brewery, Scotch Ale and Bohemian Pilsner (and more) brew in kettles and tanks.
Rivest, a co-founder of Elm City and sole owner since 2003, sits unfazed by the noise and motion. Both calm and alert, she talks, and the bustle quiets around her, the way a tree contains all the rustling of its canopy.
“I had other ideas too. A laundromat, a campground.” She laughs. “It was the social aspect, I think. People getting to be together. But the pub was the most important one.”
In 1995, she and two partners opened the doors to the dream. Elm City was Keene’s first brewpub and only the fifth in New Hampshire following the repeal of Prohibition in 1933.
The team didn’t intend to open a full-service restaurant, but licensing requirements at the time made it difficult to serve beer with a limited pub menu. Big beverage conglomerates, like Busch and Coors, dominated the market, as well, so craft brewers couldn’t get their goods on store shelves.
“It just made sense to shift the plan, especially when we found this location at Colony Mill,” Rivest explains. “We’re still here almost 25 years later, so I’d say it worked out pretty well.”
Local has always been the way
Those beginning years saw the trio learning the restaurant and brewery industries fast. When her partners were ready to move on to other projects eight years later, Deb bought them out.
“I felt like there was more I wanted to learn,” she says. “And it’s been really incredible to watch both industries evolve over two decades.”
The biggest evolution has been the widening focus on sourcing local products. For both restaurant and brewery, Elm City buys as much as possible from local providers.
This includes vegetables and meat from area farms, like Robie Farm, about an hour north of Keene. Manning Hill Farm in nearby Winchester provides all the restaurant’s milk, taking the spent brewery grain for their cows and the restaurant’s compost. Rivest gets coffee through local shop Prime Roast, sources cheese from area makers, and purchases regional hops and barley for a particular brew.
Elm City has also employed hundreds of local people as cooks, wait staff, hosts, cleaning staff, and service providers — from electricians to plumbers to architects to bookkeepers to insurance agents.
“I think sometimes we forget what being ‘local’ means.” Rivest looks at her hands, pausing to find the right words. “It affects so many people. When we spend money in the community, we’re supporting families who live here and ourselves. When we get to buy from each other, we build up our economy. We make it more diverse. And more independent, because we build protection from whatever’s happening in global markets.”
It was challenging to buy locally in 1995.
“Local is something we’ve done from the start. It’s just part of who we are. But it was tough in the beginning. The conglomerates pretty much owned everything,” she says. “It’s a lot easier now, and it’s so gratifying to be part of that, plus the efforts to take care of the environment, like getting all our electricity from renewable sources.”
Food, beer and family
A server walks past with a platter of smoked salmon (cured and smoked on-site), a bowl of sweet potato and jalapeño corn chowder, and a bacon cheeseburger topped with Elm City’s signature peach BBQ sauce.
One pint glass holds a light beer, maybe their Keene KÖlsh, and a second pint shows off a dark beer, likely Abbey Dubbel, their 2018 World Beer Cup gold medal winner.
Another server darts by. “That’s my godchild.” Rivest smiles. “She just had a birthday.”
She talks about the recent Christmas party for kids of Elm City staff, many of whom came to the restaurant as kids themselves. A large handful of has been with the restaurant for 10-plus years.
“We do get to be a second family. We’re in this together, putting on a show every day, prepping food for hours,” she says. “That feels really good to see the community this place has become, for staff and for our customers.”
A long time ago, Keene grew around marvelous elms. The trees gave the city beauty and shade, and lodge logs for beavers, and food and homes for insects and birds.
Dutch elm disease killed the old trees. But Keene is still Elm City, growing now around strong trunks like Rivest and the brewing company, finding the food, and the jobs, and the friends, and the great beer that make a place home