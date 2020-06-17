Local Farmers: Feast or Famine

“It’s a mixed bag at this point. Many farms are selling out, others are throwing food out,” says the team at Food Connects.
As the operators of a local food delivery service and educational resource, they’ve been watching the impacts of the coronavirus on our local food system unfold firsthand.
Spring usually marks a time when restaurants and foodies are relieved to put winter behind them and splurge on fresh produce such as fiddleheads, ramps and strawberries. But this year, with so much upheaval, especially when it comes to people’s livelihoods, a different trend has emerged.
“We’re noticing a real shift away from fancier foods and back towards the essentials: carrots, bread, yogurt, root veggies,” the Food Connects team describes.
Higher-end cheeses and similar products saw a sharp drop-off back in March and April.
POSITIVE UPTICK: BUT WILL IT BE ENOUGH?
Local farmers seem to tell a tale of feast or famine, depending on their original business model.
For instance, Jack Rixey, farm manager at Tracie’s Community Farm in Fitzwilliam, notes, “The impacts of the COVID-19 response on the farm have largely been positive, so far. We saw an immediate uptick in both CSA sales and farm store sales, as well as an increased interest in workshare opportunities.”
He calls the support uplifting and says, “We want to be able to offer that feeling back to our customers in the best way we can, by growing veggies high in the vitamins and nutrients we all need to stay healthy.”
While things at the farm itself are good, Rixey had to make the tough decision to pull out of the Farmers’ Market of Keene for the season.
“Our farmers decided it was too risky to expose ourselves to the general public every week for the time being,” he says.
Other vendors have returned with strict policies in place, including online pre-ordering, limited inventory on-site and consistent mask-wearing.
In Vermont, markets were much more controversial under the state’s tight Stay at Home orders, but regular vendors petitioned the government to be allowed to open for the season.
The Brattleboro market did open in early May in the midst of a snow squall, with stringent safety guidelines in place. Both vendors and customers reported confidence in how protocols were followed.
The market looked sparse compared to previous seasons, partially due to some farmers choosing to sit the season out but also because of the distancing requirements between booths. While hosting the market presents challenges, it also offers a sense of comfort to those who love seeing it in action.
Despite these glimmers of normalcy, the reality of the pandemic for local agriculture is that many farms are struggling, if they weren’t already.
EVENT AND PROGRAMMING LOSSES
“We immediately lost our major sources of revenue, our events and programs,” says Julie Davenson, the executive director at Stonewall Farm in Keene. “This obviously has a significant impact on our organization.”
With an expansive facility to maintain and a dairy operation that relies on other streams of revenue to stay afloat, the pandemic has been a hard strike.
“A silver lining, however, is that people are turning to local farms for food, including Stonewall Farm,” Davenson says.
Their farm store has been buzzing, and accordingly, Stonewall has been partnering with local kitchens and farms to offer new products, ranging from take-home meals to freshly grown produce.
“We all have to lift each other up right now,” Davenson says.
With renewed interest in the local food system, she sees a significant opportunity to educate people about Stonewall Farm’s mission: regenerative farming. This specific type of agriculture focuses on conserving and rehabilitating the earth through thoughtful farming and grazing practices. In addition to many benefits tied to this approach, it is well-known for its ability to combat climate change.
Unfortunately, the farm’s hands-on demonstrations are tricky to replicate virtually. Stonewall is looking at creative alternatives, including ask-a-farmer sessions for those growing at home. They will also be coming up with new approaches to their summer camp programs, which they still intend to offer in some form.
Can the farm sustain itself long-term?
“That depends on how long this lasts,” Davenson admits.
Right now, Stonewall is relying on its farming operations, which had previously been bolstered with other diverse forms of income. It’s a common model and typically a wise one here in New England, but current circumstances have upended things catastrophically.
“Perhaps the most important part of our business is our events,” says Sarah Heffron of Mayfair Farm in Harrisville. “We host events and weddings and cater all types of farm-to-table gatherings … So we are going to lose 50 to 100% of the 2020 season.”
Fortunately, the farm has been able to shift almost all its 2020 bookings to next year, but a big question mark remains between now and then. In the meantime, farm sales are up, so Heffron is hard at work producing and selling food while “wearing masks, social distancing, and figuring out how to keep our kids’ schooling moving along,” she says.
Each week, long-standing customers from Keene and Peterborough order in advance and then drive over to stock their kitchens at a pre-designated pickup time.
“Summer customers who live in Maryland and California and New York are sending out gifts or mail-ordering syrup. Those who have holed up in their summer homes are turning to us as their local grocery,” Heffron says.
LOCAL FOOD SYSTEM ‘BROKEN’: IS THIS OUR CHANCE TO FIX IT?
It may sound romantic for people to be loving local food to such a degree, but “sadly, you cannot immediately scale up local production to meet this sudden new demand for food,” Davenson says, who calls our local food system “broken.”
She points to the loss of meat processing facilities over the last 30 years in favor of larger operations elsewhere.
“Our farmland has been replaced with shopping centers that are now, ironically, filled with bare shelves,” she notes.
Based on a report published at the New Hampshire Food Solutions Forum in late 2019, the state’s farmers lost $8 million last year, while $4 billion worth of food was imported.
“Our current system of cheap food production has come at a cost to the land, our food workers and farmers and the animals. It has also ruined our rural economies. It is time we change this,” Davenson says.
She’s not alone in voicing this call to action. The Food Connects team urges that we must continue to strengthen our local food system by building regional infrastructure for farmers and other food producers. Officials there note that the more resilient our local food system is now, the more prepared we will be to weather future storms.
Farm-to-school programming to educate young people and support families in nutritious buying and eating has never been more critical. Food Connects leaders note that the work their Farm-to-School program has been doing for over 10 years is a natural response to the collective-trauma communities are experiencing and the cracks in supply chains that have been exposed due to the pandemic.
The cracks have been widespread and could have been much more devastating, were it not for the quick action of schools and their local food partners, like Food Connects.
Most districts are now serving free meals to every child 18 years and under, and as families’ budgets continue to be stretched, there is a greater community reliance on school meal programs, leaders at Food Connects explain.
The organization has a diverse customer base, which includes schools, healthcare organizations, local retail, farm stands and more, so they have seen steadiness in their revenue. They also recently wrapped up a successful crowdfunding campaign through The Local Crowd Monadnock.
Food Connects is working to become an approved vendor for larger customers, allowing schools, grocery stores, hospitals and restaurants to easily purchase from over 70 local farms and producers that sell through Food Connects.
Passionately investing in efforts like this is what will transform the local food system. People can also make an impact with smaller, daily actions.
“Shop at farmers’ markets, farm stands and directly online, as many offer online shopping now too. And, please, please, please, keep supporting them when things return to normal,” Davenson urges.
The only way those farms can remain reliable is if they experience consistent demand, she notes. It’s a long-term investment in local food security, and as we’ve seen this spring, a worthwhile one.
Davenson also encourages property owners to think creatively about available land. Could it be lent to a farmer to create community gardens or to grow food to donate to people in need?
“I would challenge readers to think big, think broadly and optimistically. We need to be creative and imaginative. Together we can reimagine a new future that includes a more just and resilient food system and society,” Davenson says.
Caroline Tremblay writes from Richmond, New Hampshire.