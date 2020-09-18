LOCAL BOOKSHELF

Living during a pandemic — while also worrying about climate change — has many of us feeling overwhelmed. More and more people are turning to activities such as handwork and gardening to help ease anxiety. Many of us are craving a simpler time, and that’s why “Regrow Your Veggies: Growing Vegetables from Roots, Cuttings, and Scraps” by Melissa Raupach and Felix Lill is so appealing.
The authors hope to inspire others to do their part toward a more sustainable future. Not only is it satisfying to regrow a vegetable, “By regrowing, you’re reducing household waste and providing fresh food at the same time,” the authors state.
This book is really for everyone. You don’t need a yard or a very big space at all. “All you need is a small flower pot to make your regrow dreams a reality!” the authors write.
It’s also a fun and positive activity for children; they add: “Regrowing is not only a special treat for children, but it also teaches them an important lesson: that food doesn’t just come from a grocery store.”
“Regrow Your Veggies” offers many growing tips in an easy format. There is a brief section for tips on soil, water and location explaining the basics on how plants grow. Next, it is arranged by individual vegetables, herbs and fruits with step-by-step instructions on regrowing each one.
The scallions section, for example, has a brief history of the plant, three simple instructions on how to regrow it, and a section for harvesting and use.
In the regrow check at the end of the instructions for each vegetable, you’ll find the most important information: “how bright, how warm, how humid does your new roommate prefer its surroundings” and also “how difficult each project is — this is especially relevant for regrow newcomers.”
It’s easy to skim through and see that scallions, romaine lettuce and celery should be the first veggies to try, saving potatoes for later, and fruits — such as mango, avocado and pineapple — for when you’ve got a handle on the process.
The book closes with a troubleshooting section titled, “When Things Don’t Go as Planned: Preventing Problems.” Additional books and internet websites are also listed. These tips make the book a great resource for those who have some experience regrowing veggies, as well as those new to it.
“Regrow Your Veggies” is an inspirational book about how little acts we each do make a difference. It’s accessible, fun and educational and could help us all feel a little less helpless and a lot more connected to the earth and the beauty of what can be accomplished with patience and loving care.
Andrea Farnsworth is an assistant librarian at Mt. Caesar Union Library in Swanzey, New Hampshire.