Local Bookshelf

Local artist Kim Cunningham’s new book, “Block, Paper, Chisels: Prints from New Hampshire’s Monadnock Region,” showcases her beautiful block prints and truly captures the essence of the Monadnock Region.
Cunningham, who has resided in Hancock, New Hampshire, since 1979, writes, “The landscape and animals of New Hampshire are my greatest inspiration and inform my art with a strong sense of place.”
That strong sense of place is especially evident in The Monadnock Series: A Year in Prints and Poems, in which she captures Mt. Monadnock from 12 different locations, celebrating both the mountain and the seasons of New England.
Monadnock viewed from Gap Mountain in Troy, Rosaly’s Garden in Peterborough, and Stone Pond in Marlborough are just a few of the familiar locations brought to life by Cunningham’s art. Not only are the prints themselves so intricate with breathtaking patterns and color, but Cunningham also includes a haiku celebrating each month and the natural beauty of the region.
Cunningham celebrates owls in the next section, writing, “Some of my owl prints are realistic, celebrating a few of the eleven species of owls found in New Hampshire, while others are flights of fancy.”
Included in this section is the same owl image “printed four different ways.” It’s fascinating to learn the attention to detail that goes into creating block prints.
“I decided to imagine an animal for each month of the New England year,” Cunningham explains of her series, “Wild Things.”
She also includes a haiku for each print. These prints are a visual feast with so much to discover. Her inspiration came from observing a deer whose “antlers merged so perfectly with the apple tree that he seemed to be wearing it.”
The animals found in the “Wild Things” section merge with their surroundings so seamlessly it feels exactly right that a squirrel’s tail would become the oak leaf of the tree it’s scampering on.
The final section of the book is “Trees,” and Cunningham shares, “Trees have been central to my life and art since my earliest days.”
Living in the Monadnock Region, Cunningham doesn’t have to look far as she notes, “New Hampshire is over 80% wooded, so inspiration is never far away.”
Her tree prints are just as mesmerizing as the rest of her art. Cunningham’s appreciation for nature and the Monadnock Region is so evident and rich that you can’t help but revisit this book again and again.
Andrea Farnsworth is an assistant librarian at the Mt. Caesar Union Library in Swanzey, New Hampshire.