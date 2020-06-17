If you live in or are connected to the Monadnock Region, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Lisa Scoville’s collection of striking black-and-white group portraits on Facebook. Only they are not like the typical style she employs for maternity and holiday photo shoots. These tell an important story about who is essential to a community’s heartbeat.
Her growing collection, titled “Unsung Heroes,” serves as a photographic record of and honors those workers in the healthcare field and those deemed essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in the area.
While she has worked as a professional photographer for the past three years, this project marks her first foray into documentary-style photography.
When the pandemic arrived in the Keene area, she was worried about her husband, Mark, a Boston MedFlight pilot who was being exposed to the virus while at work. And he, in turn, was worried about exposing their family when he came home. Also, her stepdaughter’s mother is in the healthcare field.
“Watching these people go to work and protecting their family evokes emotion,” Scoville says.
Later, when Mark’s workplace began running low on personal protection equipment, she thought about what she could do to give back to the community.
“It started as a call to front porches,” says Scoville. “I asked people on Facebook to come to their front porch if a healthcare worker was in the household, and I would take their photo.”
When she started doing it (from a safe distance, shouting directions), she found people were so ready to talk about their co-workers and their job.
“I would take a person’s photo with their family,” she says, “and they’d say ‘I don’t feel right about you showcasing just me — I want it for myself, but I have all these people, a team that works together and to keep us safe.”
Scoville posted to her business Facebook page a call to “families that work in the medical field, as delivery drivers, USPS workers, grocery store employees, linemen, plumbers, teachers … and those (who) are essential to keeping life running” to participate in a series of photo sessions for her series.
From there, she started working with larger groups.
“I met the most incredible people,” she says. “There are so many doing things behind closed doors — I think people need to hear them and see them.”
Word began to spread, and people began to contact her to be part of her project.
There were the local breweries making ethanol to make hand sanitizer, allowing front line workers in to fill their bottles. There was the doula whose daughter was due to give birth to her first child, but she couldn’t be with her in the hospital. Then the employees at Monadnock Radio Group, who continued to come to work and provide the community with news and entertainment, which Scoville says is essential to her family during the stay-at-home order.
The project is ongoing and will soon include children.
“I don’t want anyone to be left out,” she notes.
She chose to take black-and-white photos and pose everyone similarly in the portraits with their arms crossed in front of them.
“Some look tough, others look angry, others are smiling — it makes a statement,” she says. “I want the viewer to feel emotion.”
She plans to publish a book of the photos at the end of the project, with proceeds going to the many small businesses in the region hit hard by the pandemic.
“The pandemic made the everyday joe a hero,” she says. “I want them to know, ‘The community thanks you.’”
Scoville posts the portraits to her professional Facebook page Monday through Friday; small business owners are featured on Sundays. Examples of Scoville’s work can be found on Facebook at Lisa Scoville Photography.
