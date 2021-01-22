Keeping Backyard Livestock Healthy in Winter

Wonder how to keep ducks, chickens and sheep healthy through the winter? Ask Jane Beauchamp of Winchester, New Hampshire. Beauchamp once ran a fraud and risk mitigation company, so she knows not only how to avoid fraud, but in the case of raising animals, how to minimize risks. The New Hampshire winters present many. Monadnock Table had a conversation with Beauchamp to get some tips on winter animal management.
You seem a natural at managing animals, even during winter. How did you get so good at this?
I used to manage a staff of about 10 to 15 people. Now I manage sheep, chickens, ducks and turkeys — no comment on which group is easier.
What’s the greatest challenge in keeping duck, chickens and sheep healthy through the winter?
The biggest challenge is severely cold days, below 10 degrees, with even lower wind chills. If an ice storm is imminent, we bring the sheep into the barn. Sheep sip water out of a heated water bucket. We haul jugs of warm water to top off the poultry water buckets. Ducks are probably the most labor-intensive. Ducks have to dip their entire heads in water to keep their beaks and nasal membranes wet. They also need to fully immerse themselves in water to wet down their feathers so they can groom and fluff their feathers, which keep them warm. So we need to provide a large amount of water to the ducks. We always have deep buckets for the ducks to dip their heads in, and on sunny winter days, we bring out the baby pool and fill it with lukewarm water so they can have proper baths.
How do you keep your chickens warm enough?
The secret to keeping chickens healthy in the winter is a low humidity, dry coop. The chickens don’t have a heated coop, except when it’s super cold — 10 degrees or below — we’ll put a heat lamp in the coop, and we might also cover a vent or two at the top of the eaves. Heat lamps are inherently dangerous, so we limit their use as much as we can.
Do certain types of food help them in winter?
Cracked corn is a great carbohydrate and heat-generating food for the hens. We carbo-load them before a super cold night to help their bodies generate additional heat and keep them warm. On the morning after cold nights, I toss some grain in a bucket of hot water and take them a warm breakfast. They spend their lives giving us breakfast, so I like to treat them well.
What’s the best thing about keeping animals in winter?
Watching chickens and sheep eat snow is one of the best things. Watching ducks take a mid-winter swim in a baby pool is always a delight. It’s amazing to make breakfast with our own fresh eggs. Selling our farm’s yarn and feeding our customers is also very satisfying.
Is there any downside to life with animals in the winter?
The worst things are losing an animal and the worrying. I go to bed every night hoping we did the best we could for the flocks under our care. Lambing season always keeps us on our toes. Our first lambing season one tiny lamb survived only a few minutes. It was our first loss. We buried it in the pasture and planted a cherry tree on its grave. Losing an animal is an inevitable and bittersweet part of farm life.
