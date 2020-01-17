The holidays are behind us
— and it’s time to ruminate
over what to do now that the
sparkle has dimmed, and the confetti has settled.
Fortunately, the Monadnock Region has plenty of
winter pastimes, ranging from top-notch winter sports
to spectacular events in the arts. For this installment of
“Living Local,” let’s turn our attention to some of the imminent
cultural offerings this winter. More specically,
let’s take a look at what Keene State College, one of our
community’s great cultural resources, has on deck.
Kelly Ricaurte, of KSC’s marketing and communications
department, points out that the college is a yearround
public resource.
KSC continuously offers “a variety of performing arts
events, gallery exhibitions, athletic
games and tournaments, lectures, and
much more to the Monadnock Region.”
Ricaurte adds that the invitation to enjoy many of the
school’s offerings is open and extended to all: “We invite
our neighbors throughout the region to visit and enjoy our
campus. We hope everyone who visits Keene State leaves
feeling inspired a er experiencing something new.”
Since winter programming at KSC is no exception,
we’ve taken a moment here to catalog some of the
events the general public may take in while overwintering
in the Monadnock Region. This list is surely
not exhaustive but covers some prominent opportunities
that await between now and the impossibly
distant Spring Break of 2020.
Keene State Call for Scores Recital
When: 7–9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
Where: Redfern Arts Center; Alumni Recital Hall
What: The Call for Scores program invites composers to submit a 5 to 15-minute score, written for up to four instruments, in competition for a cash prize.
Web: www.dept.keene.edu/music/keene-state-college-2019-call-for-scores/
MoCo: Time to Dance
When: Time TBD, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
Where: Redfern Arts Center
What: The local nonprofit, Moco Arts, presents a community-grown dance spectacular.
Web: www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/events/1563995089383/
David Dorfman Dance:
A Work in Progress: A (Way) Out of My Body
When: 7–9 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC
What: An ambitious piece of visual and performing artistry that explores “the out-of-body experience as related to inter-generational trauma, along with the mental burden and physical impact of surviving personal adversity.”
Web: www.keene.edu/news/events/detail/11146/
Keene State Vocal Consort
When: 12:15–1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
Where: Saint Bernard Catholic Church; 185 Main Street, Keene
What: The Keene Vocal Consort “is a small, auditioned vocal ensemble dedicated to the medieval, renaissance, and baroque repertoire…”
Web: www.dept.keene.edu/music/ensembles/vocal-consort/
Keene State Faculty Recital:
Christopher Swist
When: 7:30–9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC
What: A live celebration of the Keene State Music faculty.
Web: www.keene.edu/site/directories/profile/facstaff/850/
Julian Fleisher and his Rather Big Band
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m., hursday, Feb. 6, 2020
Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC
What: is show puts Fleisher, “a New York-based cabaret and
jazz artist and New York Public Radio host,” at center stage. He
and his band “bring…an electrifying concert dedicated to the
year 1975…” to KSC. As a bonus, the event features a “meet &
greet” with the artists a er the show!
Web: www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/events/1563995090022/ and
www.julian eisher.com/
Keene State Ensemble Recital Series
When: 12:15-2:15 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
Where: Saint Bernard Catholic Church; 185 Main Street, Keene
What: A live celebration of the Keene State College Music Department.
Web: www.keene.edu/news/events/detail/11928/
Keene State Concert Band
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC
What: The KSC Concert Band aims to operate at “the highest level
of music-making. Students from all majors and backgrounds
have the opportunity to rehearse, study, and perform…”
Web: https://dept.keene.edu/music/ensembles/concert-band/
Piti Theater Company: Sammy and Le Grand Buffett
When: 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC
What: A family-oriented morning at the theater: “ is charming
children’s show, performed by Jonathan Mirin, sees an American
clown in Paris trying to prepare a great feast.”
Web: www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/events/1563995090006/
Keene State Faculty Recital
When: 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC
Web: www.keene.edu/news/events/detail/11121/
“A Year with Frog and Toad”
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Mar. 3 thru Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC
What: A live, all-ages look at the classic friendship between Frog
and Toad. Here the Redfern’s theater department presents “the
charming story of the 12-month adventure surrounding the
everlasting friendship…”
Web: www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/events/1563995090166/
Kelly Uselton, Soprano
When: 3-4 p.m., Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
Where: Redfern Arts Center; Alumni Recital Hall, KSC
What: KSC student Kelly Uselton performs for the bene t of the
public.
Web: www.keene.edu/news/events/detail/11926/
Keene State Faculty Composers
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC
What: Simply put, it’s an “opportunity for the public to enjoy original
compositions by our talented faculty musicians.”
Web: www.keene.edu/news/events/detail/11120/
Sandglass eater: Babylon
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m., ursday, Mar. 12, 2020
Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC
What: A performance utilizing full-sized puppets and music to
explore complex issues around “the worldwide refugee crisis
and its impact on communities in the United States.”
Web: www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/events/1563995089990/