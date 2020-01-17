Keene State Activities

Activities open to the public on campus range from dance and theatrical performances to film, art exhibits, basketball games and more.

The holidays are behind us

— and it’s time to ruminate

over what to do now that the

sparkle has dimmed, and the confetti has settled.

Fortunately, the Monadnock Region has plenty of

winter pastimes, ranging from top-notch winter sports

to spectacular events in the arts. For this installment of

“Living Local,” let’s turn our attention to some of the imminent

cultural offerings this winter. More specically,

let’s take a look at what Keene State College, one of our

community’s great cultural resources, has on deck.

Kelly Ricaurte, of KSC’s marketing and communications

department, points out that the college is a yearround

public resource.

KSC continuously offers “a variety of performing arts

events, gallery exhibitions, athletic

games and tournaments, lectures, and

much more to the Monadnock Region.”

Ricaurte adds that the invitation to enjoy many of the

school’s offerings is open and extended to all: “We invite

our neighbors throughout the region to visit and enjoy our

campus. We hope everyone who visits Keene State leaves

feeling inspired a er experiencing something new.”

Since winter programming at KSC is no exception,

we’ve taken a moment here to catalog some of the

events the general public may take in while overwintering

in the Monadnock Region. This list is surely

not exhaustive but covers some prominent opportunities

that await between now and the impossibly

distant Spring Break of 2020.

Keene State Call for Scores Recital

When: 7–9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Where: Redfern Arts Center; Alumni Recital Hall

What: The Call for Scores program invites composers to submit a 5 to 15-minute score, written for up to four instruments, in competition for a cash prize.

Web: www.dept.keene.edu/music/keene-state-college-2019-call-for-scores/

MoCo: Time to Dance

When: Time TBD, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

Where: Redfern Arts Center

What: The local nonprofit, Moco Arts, presents a community-grown dance spectacular.

Web: www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/events/1563995089383/

David Dorfman Dance:

A Work in Progress: A (Way) Out of My Body

When: 7–9 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC

What: An ambitious piece of visual and performing artistry that explores “the out-of-body experience as related to inter-generational trauma, along with the mental burden and physical impact of surviving personal adversity.”

Web: www.keene.edu/news/events/detail/11146/

Keene State Vocal Consort

When: 12:15–1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

Where: Saint Bernard Catholic Church; 185 Main Street, Keene

What: The Keene Vocal Consort “is a small, auditioned vocal ensemble dedicated to the medieval, renaissance, and baroque repertoire…”

Web: www.dept.keene.edu/music/ensembles/vocal-consort/

Keene State Faculty Recital:

Christopher Swist

When: 7:30–9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC

What: A live celebration of the Keene State Music faculty.

Web: www.keene.edu/site/directories/profile/facstaff/850/

Julian Fleisher and his Rather Big Band

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m., hursday, Feb. 6, 2020

Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC

What: is show puts Fleisher, “a New York-based cabaret and

jazz artist and New York Public Radio host,” at center stage. He

and his band “bring…an electrifying concert dedicated to the

year 1975…” to KSC. As a bonus, the event features a “meet &

greet” with the artists a er the show!

Web: www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/events/1563995090022/ and

www.julian eisher.com/

Keene State Ensemble Recital Series

When: 12:15-2:15 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

Where: Saint Bernard Catholic Church; 185 Main Street, Keene

What: A live celebration of the Keene State College Music Department.

Web: www.keene.edu/news/events/detail/11928/

Keene State Concert Band

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC

What: The KSC Concert Band aims to operate at “the highest level

of music-making. Students from all majors and backgrounds

have the opportunity to rehearse, study, and perform…”

Web: https://dept.keene.edu/music/ensembles/concert-band/

Piti Theater Company: Sammy and Le Grand Buffett

When: 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC

What: A family-oriented morning at the theater: “ is charming

children’s show, performed by Jonathan Mirin, sees an American

clown in Paris trying to prepare a great feast.”

Web: www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/events/1563995090006/

Keene State Faculty Recital

When: 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC

Web: www.keene.edu/news/events/detail/11121/

“A Year with Frog and Toad”

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Mar. 3 thru Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020

Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC

What: A live, all-ages look at the classic friendship between Frog

and Toad. Here the Redfern’s theater department presents “the

charming story of the 12-month adventure surrounding the

everlasting friendship…”

Web: www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/events/1563995090166/

Kelly Uselton, Soprano

When: 3-4 p.m., Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020

Where: Redfern Arts Center; Alumni Recital Hall, KSC

What: KSC student Kelly Uselton performs for the bene t of the

public.

Web: www.keene.edu/news/events/detail/11926/

Keene State Faculty Composers

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020

Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC

What: Simply put, it’s an “opportunity for the public to enjoy original

compositions by our talented faculty musicians.”

Web: www.keene.edu/news/events/detail/11120/

Sandglass eater: Babylon

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m., ursday, Mar. 12, 2020

Where: Redfern Arts Center, KSC

What: A performance utilizing full-sized puppets and music to

explore complex issues around “the worldwide refugee crisis

and its impact on communities in the United States.”

Web: www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/events/1563995089990/